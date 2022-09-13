This time of year is in full swing for preserving all of the wonderful food available locally. There are green beans, corn, tomatoes, pears, apples and peppers. I have been busy getting as much done as possible between work and the various kids activities we have going on.
Last week I made applesauce to save in the freezer for the year. I have also been working on getting corn for the freezer.
Each time I go get corn I get more than we will eat for the night and I cook all the ears. Many vegetables, like corn, need to be blanched to preserve color and flavor when freezing. Blanching is a short heat treatment followed by an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
Then I take off the kernels from the ear and freeze the corn in bags with about a cup per bag. I like to have about 30 baggies of corn in my freezer for the winter months.
Corn goes so well in so many dishes and provides so much flavor. I like to make corn salads, sautéed corn and onion for taco salads, and it goes in soups from chowder to chili so nicely.
I like to use a variety of preservations methods when I am planning my storage for the year. I am planning to do some drying of pears that I have ripening in my house right now and maybe some peaches too since I pick so many.
I will be freezing some fresh jalapeño peppers to use throughout the year. It’s great to use in a sauce recipes or for dressing, right out of the freezer. I usually have a bag of cut up coins of pepper and a bag of whole peppers with just the stems removed.
I also still have a lot of pickled peppers from last year, so I won’t need to do more this year. I have both hot and mild peppers canned for different uses. I don’t have as much pantry space as I do freezer space, so I often use the freezer to preserve items.
However, based on space you can chose the method that works the best for you.
I have also found it very helpful to pay attention to how much I preserve of items I enjoy having on hand to make sure I have an adequate supply to last until next year. I have started to make lists of how much of each item I did so I can adjust if necessary for the next year. This is something I learned from my mom.
I like to have 12 quarts of applesauce each year at a minimum and 30 bags of corn in cup bags. As my kids grow I am sure I will need to increase the amount I preserve but having a plan of priority foods and amounts helps me manage the ever busy preservation season.
For information on any form of preservation, call the statewide Master Food Preservation line at 1-800-654-7319. The hotline is manned from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Happy preserving.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-236-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.