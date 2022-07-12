The canning season is slowly beginning to start with all the fresh produce starting to ripen.
Last week, I made my first batch of strawberry jam. It was perfect timing because we had just run out of last years stock.
Throughout the summer I look for ways to preserve some of my favorite items to eat all year. I use a variety of preservation methods from freezing, water bath canning and pressure canning.
Last year I went crazy pickling peppers. I have pickled jalapenos and pickled green chiles. I always like to have tuna fish in the pantry too. Tuna fish has to be pressure canned, so when I do take the time to process tuna I try to do several years worth at a time.
Tuna must be canned for 100 minutes at the correct pressure in pints or half pints.
When pressure canning, an important first step is to get your pressure gauge tested. Each year gauges need to be tested to ensure they are accurately reading the pressure. The Oregon State University Extension Service Master Food Preservation program offers this service in our office and at Lehne’s farm stand during the summer months.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month starting in July and running through October, you can bring in your canner lid or gauge to have it tested. Friendly trained Master Food Preservation volunteers are available to test your lids and provide you with the most up to date canning information.
Each year new research comes out about canning methods, which Oregon State University shares throughout communities. For questions, call the statewide hotline number at 1-800-354-7319. This statewide hotline is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on July 11 and runs through Oct. 7.
I hope you find ways to preserve all the wonderful produce that can be found here in the Umpqua Valley. There are so many ways to enjoy the bounty all year long, I encourage you to give it a try.
If you enjoy learning from home try out this online Zoom class on Canning Fruit and Fruit Pie Filling, held 5:30-7 p.m. July 13. Register at this link bit.ly/3ytInPo. At the class learn how to can fruit and pie fillings safely in a live, interactive session. Participants will explore equipment, resources, tips, updates and some of the science in an evening session.
Enjoy the canning season safely.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County.
