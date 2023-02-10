Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just beginning, the Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge is for you.
Starting this week, you can sign up for free seeds from Oregon State University Extension Service. They will mail the seeds right to your house.
You can sign up to participate as a household or as a group. 4-H clubs, school gardens, classrooms of students and library programs have all signed up to receive free seeds and join the challenge.
Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge provides a fun interactive way to experience gardening. On the foodhero.org YouTube page, there is a wealth of videos on getting started.
Want an activity to do with kids? There’s a video where they can learn how to make paper pots. Kiddos can then take this container and plant some of those free seeds in it so that they flower just in time for a sweet Mother’s Day gift.
If you would like to know how to transplant the seeds you started inside during the cold months, you can find a video for that, too. Maybe you would like to start with container gardening. There’s a video for that, as well.
So many informational short video clips to help you get the most out of your free seeds. You can find the gardening videos foodhero.org/garden-videos.
On top of the videos, you can sign up to receive a monthly newsletter talking about what can be done in the garden that month. The newsletter also has recipe ideas on how to use the items in season and much more.
I like trying out the new varieties of seeds that are sent each year. Also, if you want a quick indoor activity with your group, try using the seeds to grow microgreens. They produce so quickly that you will have tasty treats to sample in no time.
I’ve had fun growing microgreens this winter indoors. My kids love watching how fast they grow. And they are so easy to throw into salads and sandwiches and to top rice bowls.
For more information on microgreens, check out foodhero.org/microgreens. There is even an online 14-day microgreen workshop offered for free from the OSU Master Gardener program.
Last year, 93,138 people participated in Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge. This included teachers and classrooms of students, individuals and community gardens. In the past, family kits have contained six types of seeds — four produce items and two flowers that are beneficial as companion plants with your produce.
Teacher kits included more seeds so that teachers could do a variety of growing activities. This included a set up for microgreen planting in class and the addition of seed potatoes to plant potato grow bags.
This fun statewide project started out in the Douglas County OSU Extension office during 2020 with a donation from Bi-Mart. Bi-Mart continues to support this great project and help it grow so more people can experience growing their own food.
Sign up this year to see what new plants you receive and enjoy gardening with a community of Oregonians. Find information on how to sign up at foodhero.org/growthis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.