In March, the Glide FFA chapter attended the 94th annual Oregon FFA State Convention in Redmond. This is the first time since 2019 that the convention was held in-person and 13 chapter members participated.
Senior Olivia McCurdy received the her State FFA Degree, the highest award a state FFA association can bestow. She met requirements by earning and investing $1,500, worked at least 500 hours on her project, participated in at least 30 FFA activities, completed at least 25 hours of community service and performed parliamentary procedure.
Jack Mornarich, also a senior, won the State FFA Star in Ag Placement, the State Veterinary Medicine Proficiency Award and a $500 H. H. Gibson Scholarship. He earned the awards through hard work at the Tor-S Ranch and Parkway Animal Hospital, where he accumulated more than 1300 combines hours. To be eligible, he had to demonstrate outstanding achievements, be an active FFA participation and an “Exemplary scholastic record.”
Hannah Quimby and Evelyn Parkhurst won honorable awards in Equine Science and Diversified Livestock Agricultural Proficiency, respectively.
During the four day convention, Glide FFA members were given the opportunity to tour Boatman Club Lambs in Prineville and attent the Iron Lorenzen Bull Sale in Tumalo to learn more about commercial livestock production and agricultural sales and marketing on a national scale.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
