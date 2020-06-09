Looking for a food that’s good for your gut? Then give yogurt a try.
Filled with protein, calcium and probiotics (good bacteria), yogurt is one of the healthiest foods you can eat. Just make sure you find a brand that has live active cultures listed in the description.
Also, avoid yogurts made with artificial sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup and food colorings.
Following is a list of six different types of yogurt and a Food Hero recipe using that ingredient. Visit www.foodhero.org for complete recipes.
- Tradition — Smooth and creamy in texture, traditional yogurt is unstrained and normally made with whole milk, skim or 2%. If plain yogurt isn’t to your liking, you can choose one with fruit on the bottom. This type of yogurt doesn’t contain as much protein as Greek yogurt, but it’s still a very healthy treat and perfect for Food Hero’s Banana Bobs.
- Greek — Unlike traditional yogurt, Greek yogurt is strained to remove the liquid and whey and has a thicker consistency. Most Greek yogurt contains less sugar and carbohydrates. It can be found in full fat, non-fat, low-fat, 0 or 2%. Plain Greek-style yogurt is tangy and good for eating, but is also the ideal ingredient in Mediterranean cooking and different sauces, like Food Hero’s Savory Yogurt Spread.
- Australian — This type of yogurt might be new to you but, it’s the perfect in between to both regular and Greek yogurt. Like traditional yogurt, it’s an unstrained yogurt and has a delicious velvety texture. Try it in Food Hero’s Drinkable Yogurt.
- Icelandic — Skyr or Icelandic yogurt is a type of high-protein yogurt that’s tangy and noticeably thicker and smoother than Greek yogurt. Along with being a high-protein treat, Icelandic yogurt has a low fat content and is high in calcium. You can enjoy Icelandic yogurt by itself, or mixed with fruit and nuts. Use this yogurt in Food Hero’s Yogurt Fruit Dip for an extra boost of protein.
- Non-dairy — If you’re lactose intolerant or you follow a vegan diet, there are a bunch of non-dairy alternatives that you can enjoy. Some products make their yogurt with different types of milk like almond, coconut or soy milk. They’re usually low in sugar or naturally sweetened. Non-dairy yogurt products are a great source of protein, healthy fats or live active cultures, so you won’t miss out on those health benefits. It would be delicious in Food Hero’s Fruit Smoothie.
- Lactose-free — For some, consuming dairy can cause pain or discomfort. Lactose-free yogurt is made with cow’s milk, but has been treated to break down the lactose or milk sugar found in milk. It tastes very similar to regular yogurt and is a good source of protein, calcium and probiotics. Perfect for Food Hero’s Breakfast Banana Split.
When yogurt is stored well (refrigerated and tightly covered), it is safe to eat after the use by date. Its flavor may be more tart and it will need to be stirred, but yogurt can still be enjoyed by itself or in any number of recipes.
Stay safe and eat healthy!
