A rainbow of colors and chrome will fill Roseburg and surrounding areas in early July when Graffiti Weekend returns.
Now in its 39th year, the event will herald in classic and vintage vehicles of every year and condition from July 7-11.
The weekend — which actually begins on a Wednesday — launches with the Street Memories Kick Off Car Show, held at Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Traditionally, this event is held at the Roseburg Veteran’s Hospital, but committee president Jeanine Coffey said that wasn’t feasible this year.
“Because of restrictions and regulations and what have you, the kick-off show has been moved out to Umpqua,” Coffey said. “It is pretty much our biggest, and really our only, change.”
The show is open to all years and makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles for a $10 registration fee. Organizers will also be accepting donations of canned and nonperishable food item to benefit the United Community Action Network.
Thursday, July 8 will be filled with events held throughout Roseburg. Some events overlap; guests should consult the calendar for a full list of daily events.
Highlights include the Retirement and Rest Home Tour, which begins at the south end of the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg, and travels to local senior centers; the Backside Burnout, held at 1640 NE Odell Ave.; barbecue and outdoor live music during the Cruizin’ and Viewin’ event held at Tendown & Splitz, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.; and small cruise between Pete’s Drive-In, 1270 W. Harvard Ave. and Sonic Drive-In, 1275 NE Stephens St.
One of the weekend’s newest events, Rocky’s Auto Repair Show-N-Shine, will join Thursday’s roster.
Graffiti events spread throughout neighboring towns on Friday with the sixth annual Rat Rod Round-Up in Oakland and a Queensryche concert at Seven Feathers Casino Resort. Find out more about the concert at sevenfeathers.com
The Round-Up will include a car show — which is again open to all years, makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles — a burnout contest, pin-up contest, live music and more. Car show registration is $10 and proceeds from the event will go to area youth interested in entering the tech trade.
Also on Friday is the Lithia Graffiti Show N Shine at Lithia Ford of Roseburg, 1650 NE Stephens St., Roseburg Downtown Fun Day and the Can-Am Challenge at the Races, held at the Douglas County Speedway, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.
Saturday, July 10 marks the return of the original two Graffiti events. The first Graffiti Night Cruise was held on July 10, 1982 and is still ran by one of the original clubs, the Umpqua Flatheads Car Club.
The cruise will be held in downtown Roseburg. Cars and trucks from 1979 and older may participate, but the event excludes 4x4s, motorcycles, big trucks and bicycles. Cruise entry is $10, which includes a dash plaque, and owners must have the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance to participate.
Earlier in the day, the other two founding car clubs will also have events. The Timerland Corvette Club, which sold t-shirts at the original 1982 cruise, will hold the Downtown Shop-N-Shine Corvette City in downtown Roseburg. The club will once again be selling t-shirts, as well as pins, with proceeds benefitting Camp Millennium and UCAN.
Various downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales. The car show is open to all Corvettes, the first 75 of which will receive a dash plaque.
The River Forks Show-N-Shine, which began in 1983, is hosted by the Stray Angel’s Car Club at River Forks Park in Roseburg. The event draws hundreds of vehicles from 1975 and older. Guest entry and parking are free, while car entry into the car show is $20. Free shuttle buses will be available.
“Thank you commissioners for waving parking fees all county parks,” Coffey said. “It will now be free.”
A Poker Walk, Quilt Show and Sale and raffle will also be happening at the park throughout the day. Food booths will have a variety of food options available for purchase. Canned food donations will be accepted to benefit Feeding Umpqua.
Other Saturday events include the Rock n’ Rollin’ Pancake Breakfast, also held at River Forks Park, the Antique Motorcycle Show-N-Shine at the Roseburg Elks Lodge and drag races at the Douglas County Speedway.
Sunday marks the end of this year’s Graffiti Weekend with the 26th Annual Graffiti Weeks-End Fun Run, which travels from 2475 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg to the Hot Rod Diner, 684 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek. Entry is $5 and includes a dash plaque.
Also in South County, Takelma Run Seven Feathers Cars ‘n Coffee will be held in Seven Feathers Casino Resort’s west parking lot. Admission is free and open to all ages and will have a variety of classic vehicles on display.
“I think we will have the same attendance as years past. We may even have more participation this year, because people are so ready. People want to get out,” Coffey said. “It’s summer, they want to go out and see those classic cars. They want normalcy again and Graffiti is definitely a norm for summer fun.”
