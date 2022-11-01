Happy hauntings Nov 1, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 19 My oldest daughter captured this amazing picture of my youngest daughter. Photo courtesy of Bobbie Short My parents Bill & Janet Ankeny from Ankeny Insurance in Roseburg as Flo & Jamie’s grandpa. Photo courtesy of Addie Hargate My daughter and son-in-law. Photo courtesy of Cathy Tyler Jack, dog Zero and Sally from ‘Nightmare before Christmas.’ Photo courtesy of Tanae Leodoro The Hunt family circus. Photo courtesy of Brooke Ann Hunt Hubby always dresses up for his kids. We have twin girls who think he's the coolest. Photo courtesy of Chelsey Brown North Douglas Elementary Middle School principal, secretaries and instructional assistants. Photo courtesy of Shelly Harkins Fremont lunch ladies as scream queens. Photo courtesy of Angela Cleverly Winchester Elementary School staff. Photo courtesy of Meghan Pirtle Mad scientist with my monster. Photo courtesy of Debbie Aaverett Boo, Sully and Mike. Photo courtesy of Erica Davis Handing out candy in the downtown parade. Photo courtesy of Brenda Terry Accent on women's health. Photo courtesy of Brianna Smedley The McCarthy Clan (Mom Nyla and her two magical kids, Erinna and David) bring the Samhain Blessings to you all. Photo courtesy of Nyla Anne McCarthy The purge guy and bowser. Photo courtesy of Brittany Brohman The Grinch. Photo courtesy of Nikolea Moore We dressed up as a German couple. Photo courtesy of Mary Christine VanDermark Punk rocker. Photo courtesy of Dee Davis Me as a cat person. Photo courtesy of Eryn Hansen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas County celebrated all hallows eve by dressing up. The News-Review asked readers to submit photos of their costumes. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eve Douglas County Photo Reader Hallow Costume Dress Up Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services Tricks and treats: Halloween events around the county California man dies in ATV accident DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Stocks turn lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed ACGME Recognizes 2023 Graduate Medical Education Community Awardees The Score — a home for Douglas County's local sports
