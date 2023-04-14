CHI Mercy Health announced on Wednesday that it will be ending home health services and making staffing cuts.
Reductions to staffing, of 50 employees, will take effect in May while Home Health will shut down in the coming months.
According to a press release sent out Wednesday by Mercy Health, the decision was made due to significant financial strain and was necessary for future growth. Mercy Health employs over 1,000 people in Douglas County which includes a physician practice group. These staffing cuts account for approximately 4% of the total staff, according to the press release.
“Our top priority is making sure we can continue to provide the health care services our community depends on and our impacted employees are eligible for priority of our open position within Mercy as well as other programs to support them,” said Director of Communications and Marketing Sarah Baumgartner in an email.
The Home Health service line will be shut down in a sixty-day transition. During that time Mercy Health will continue to provide care to their patients while assisting them with finding new at home providers.
“For our patients that are receiving care from our Home Health team, their current care plan will be completed by Mercy Home Health. If care is needed again, we will coordinate with their provider to ensure the needed information is available to an agency in town which provides Home Health services,” said Baumgartner
According to Kevin Mealy, the communications manager for the Oregon Nurses Association, about 29 nurses work in the Home Health service line for Mercy Health in Roseburg. During this transition these nurses will have the option to move to a new department, retire or find work elsewhere.
Along with companionship, at home care provider care every day of the week assisting patients with meal preparation, personal hygiene, maintaining their home and dementia care.
“For each nurse there might be four patients they look after, depending on how long they spend with each patient,” Mealy said. “Losing home care is going to have a large impact for Douglas County and the larger area.”
Mealy said home care is essential to keeping people out of hospitals and emergency rooms. This not only saves money for patients, but allows them to keep their independence.
The total number of patients that use at home care stays relatively static although patients do not always need this service as they improve or require a different program such as hospice.
Mercy Health’s Hospice line will remain open and will continue to accept new referrals. Other at home health services available in Douglas County.
Other areas of impact include food services, hospital sitters and a contracted transportation service.
What are the alternatives people can go to in this county? Names please.
