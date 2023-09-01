Purple ribbons intertwined on the ceiling at Adapt Integrated Health’s Overdose Awareness Event was representative of the 1,387 deaths in 2022 caused by addictive substances in Oregon.
“It’s pretty known that drug overdoses are happening, it’s known that it’s increasing. With each year we are losing more lives,” said Sidnee Hedrick, Adapt prevention program manager. “This overdose epidemic is impacting all of us in some way. It could be a loved one, a daughter, a parent, another family member, a close friend. The impact is super wide spread.”
Hedrick said the stigma surrounding overdose and addiction is one of the main barriers for people as they try to face the disease, adding that stigma alone keeps people from seeking treatment and beginning their road to recovery.
Among the many stories shared Thursday afternoon, Sara Koyano talked about her son, who passed away from a fentanyl and alcohol overdose in 2021.
“Back then, we still blamed people for getting sick with the disease,” Koyano said. “We thought it was a weakness or a lack of willpower. We thought it was a choice. Now we know better. We can see and describe the disease mechanisms as they manifest in the brain causing changes in brain structure and brain function.”
Koyano stressed in her story that nobody chooses addiction as her son was actively seeking treatment, he had a sponsor, he participated in church groups and found positive ways to ease cravings.
“In our society, we judge, label, stereotype and discriminate against people with substance use disorder. We do this as we simultaneously enculturate young children to see alcohol and other drug use as fun, enjoyable and socially acceptable. Through media, movies, music and more,” Koyano said.
Dennis Moore started working as an emergency medical technician in 1972 and in his 31 years with Umpqua Valley Ambulance he said he has experienced a sharp increase in overdose calls. An increase he never really experienced before. According to Moore, there are nearly three to four emergency calls a day related to overdose.
“When we go onto an overdose or a drug issue, a call, we started leaving Naloxone behind for the family or for the individuals that are there,” Moore said. “We started doing that in April of 2022 and we’ve been giving out ever since then.”
Naloxone is a medicine that can reverse an overdose. Administered by muscle injection or by nasal spray, the medicine restores normal breathing patterns. When Naloxone enters a person’s system, “It is an opioid antagonist. This means that it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids,” according to National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Oregonians got what they voted for when they approved Measure 110. A huge increase in the number of addicts, a huge increase in the number of crimes and a huge increase in the number of deaths.
