Grocery Outlet Owners Dean and Jeannie Thiessen present a check to Dillard food pantry co-coordinator Bonnie Baird, left, and Winston Area Community Partnership Executive Director Roxana Grant at Grocery Outlet in Winston Tuesday morning.
Winston Area Community Partnership Executive Coordinator Roxana Grant and Dillard Food Pantry Co-coordinator Bonnie Baird stand next to the Community Baptist Church on Tuesday morning while looking out on the future location for the teen center and food pantry.
From left: Dillard Food Pantry Co-coordinator Bonnie Baird, Winston Area Community Partnership Executive Director Roxana Grant, Grocery Outlet Owners Jeannie and Dean Thiessen pose for a photo with a check for the new teen center and food pantry Tuesday morning in Grocery Outlet in Winston.
WINSTON — The Winston Area Community Partnership teamed up with Grocery Outlet in Winston to begin fundraising for a new 8,400 square foot building that will serve as the new Winston Teen Center and food pantry.
Grocery Outlet raised $522 for the new building and an additional $500 dollars was donated by Grocery Outlet owners Dean and Jeannie Thiessen. The new building will cost approximately $3 million in total, according to Winston Area Community Partnership Executive Director Roxana Grant.
“We wanted to be a part of raising funds because the community needs it. It is for a great cause. And why not?” Thiessen said.
Grocery Outlet’s fundraising effort is only the first step as the entirety of the project is in the early stages of development.
“The food pantry needs space and the teen center has outgrown their space. The Baptist Church donated land and we thought it was a great idea to combine forces because we both can be in the same building. The food pantry will be on one side and the center will be on the other,” Grant said. “This is just starting this is the very first fundraiser. We have an idea of how the building will be positioned on the land that will be donated.”
The new building will be split down the middle. According to Grant, the building will have a shared space with receptionists, a kitchen and conference rooms.
Grant is excited to have a larger space, as the current building has space for about 40 people. Additionally, the new building will easily allow for programs to teach students various life skills they may not learn in school.
Although these programs are not new to Winston Area Community Partnership, the new building will allow for a more seamless experience for kids who participate in each program. Programs include Teens Can Act, Youth Entrepreneur Success Financial Literacy Program, Teen Cuisine and Winston Teen Center Learning Garden.
“It is amazing what they have accomplished with where they are right now. They are in such limited space. I know what they can do now with limited space and I’m super excited to see where the food pantry is going to go when they have plenty of space,” Grant said.
Grant said both the pantry and the teen center would like to have their own spaces but the potential is great when both programs are close together and can benefit off of each other.
The Teen Center has served and will continue to serve much of southern Douglas County, Camas Valley, Dillard, Tenmile, Ollala and Lookingglass, according to the its website.
Currently, the Winston Area Community Partnership building is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday.
