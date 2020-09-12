Healthy Startis a federally funded program designed for communities where the infant mortality rate is at least 1.5 times the national average, with the goal of improving health outcomes for mothers, infants and their families.
Southern Oregon is home to one of these programs and is managed by Health Care Coalition of Southern Oregon. There are 101 Healthy Start programs across the United States and each program has two components: direct-client service and community-driven collective impact work.
In Southern Oregon, Healthy Start services are embedded in WIC clinics and federally qualified health centers across Josephine and Douglas counties to support families with important health screenings, education, community referrals and care coordination.
In Douglas County, services are available at Aviva Health and United Community Action Network.
The Perinatal Task Force is our approach to collective action. Our task force brings together partners across the community who care deeply about mothers, babies and their families, and who want to improve their health, well-being and the systems that support them. Our work is informed and guided by local data collected by the Healthy Start program and partnering agencies.
Our goals are set collaboratively and guided by task force members, community partners and Healthy Start staff. Together we have hosted community baby showers to help families connect to services, listening sessions to learn about community needs and trainings for professionals on topics like family planning, substance use disorders and mental health.
Because the Perinatal Task Force is a collaborative group, we have the opportunity to support and participate in a variety of activities designed to support parents and families. A common concern that has been shared with the group is that our community is missing a place for new parents to meet and connect with one another. When families experience isolation and lack of support, there can be negative impacts on their overall health.
To address this concern, we partnered with Take Root Parenting Hub to design a parenting group for new and expecting parents, using the Incredible Infants curriculum. The class covers lots of important topics for new parents like getting to know the unique personality of your baby, how to play with your baby and how to make time to take care of yourself as a new parent.
Due to the challenges from COVID-19, we took this course online and have been offering it through a private Facebook Group. The course is co-facilitated by Julie Hurley, Lisa Austin, Marsha Laverne and Lee Ann Grogan. Parents interested in joining the class can do so by emailing Susan.Stiles-Sumstine@douglasesd.k12.or.us and she will help you get registered.
If you are interested in joining the Perinatal Task Force or receiving Healthy Start services, you can contact Lee Ann Grogan at leeann.grogan@hccso.org or 541-690-7986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.