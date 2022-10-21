Halloween is a festive day for children and adults alike. However, the abundance of candy and chocolate offered on and around Halloween can compromise diets designed to keep people healthy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity prevalence in the United States was 20.7% among children between the ages of six and 11 and 22.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds from 2017 to 2020.
That’s a significant concern for parents, even during a time of year when candy and other sugary foods take center stage.
Everyone can do their part to keep kids on a healthy track this Halloween by offering more nutritious fare to trick-or-treaters.
While homemade treats used to reign supreme, concerns about contamination and/or food allergies have convinced most people to offer pre-packaged items.
Here are some ideas:
Fruit juice boxes that
are 100% juice
Sugar-free gum
Fruit cups with fruit
juice rather than light or
heavy syrups
Packaged sliced apples
Bags of air-popped popcorn
(light or free of butter)
Bags of baked chips
or pretzels
Whole grain granola bars
or trail mixes
Boxes of raisins or
dried cranberries
Snack packs featuring crackers or sliced vegetables and dips, like hummus
Non-food giveaways can make trick-or-treaters smile as well. Individuals can find options that fit their budgets.
Stores or online retailers that sell party favors or trinkets or stores with wholesale or bulk options may provide the best bang for your buck.
Stickers
Pencils (including
scented varieties)
Marker sets
Bouncy balls
Fidget toys
Spooky accessories, like
vampire teeth or
spider rings
Silly string cans
Modeling clay, play doughs
or kinetic sands
Halloween doesn’t have to be bogged down by extra sugar and unhealthy options. While those treats can be eaten in moderation, trick-or-treaters can enjoy a variety of nutritious fare as well.
