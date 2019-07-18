Henry Estate Winery will host the Highland Games for the second time on Aug. 24 and 25.
“It’s a better location because access is better,” Highland Games Coordinator Karissa Beals said. “It’s one level field.”
The Highland Games and Clan Gathering has existed in Douglas County for 26 years, but moved to the vineyard on 687 Hubbard Creek Road in Umpqua last year.
With a level field and staging athletic events near each other, the festival is better accessible for people with mobility issues.
Throughout the two-day event the Oregon State Heavy Athletics Championships and Oregon State Edged Weapons Championships will take place.
This will include an edged weapons competition where competitors use axes, swords and bows in a series of test to be names the Lord High Protectorate of the Games.
There will also be heavy Scottish athletics, such as a caber toss, hammer throw, stone put and such to find the clan Chief’s champion.
Beals said there is a walkway from the grapes to the river and on one side will be the edged weapons competition, on the other the heavy athletics.
Na Rosai is the headlining band for the festival. Na Rosai means the roses, which is a little double entendre for the Portland band; the band comes from the city of roses, but Rose is also a Scottish clan. “It’ll be fast-paced traditional music,” Beals said. “It’ll be songs you’ll recognize.”
A parade of clans will take place at 1 p.m. each day, immediately following the cannon shot. Following the parade there will be a Highland dancer performing the sword dance.
There will also be a Bonnie Knees competition for the men and a haggis eating competition.
“The men get showcased instead of the women,” Beals said.
Celtic, Irish and Scottish vendors will be on site, as well as family clan tents and kids heritage tent and info booth.
Children will be able to get their passport stamped at the various clan booths.
Henry’s Estate Winery also has a playground area, horseshoe pits and mini golf area that will be available during the day. The winery will remain open.
Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Admission is $11 per adults, $5 per child (7-12) and $10 for seniors; kids 6 and under are free.
Information: info@dcscots.com or the Douglas County Celtic Society Facebook page.
