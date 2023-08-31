Mountain View Memorial Chapel Owner John Ricks applies an adhesive to the plaque honoring Marilyn West's husband William "Bill" West Monday morning outside of Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek.
Over 50 years ago, 12 women met on a monthly basis to share stories, update each other on their lives and share stories. These monthly meetings were dubbed the Birthday Club.
Each member was in charge of organizing one meeting each month of the year. The club itself was a simple way for 12 friends to stay in touch as their husbands were away working for the South Umpqua State Bank. There was only one rule: no husbands allowed.
However, there were exceptions to this rule. There was the Christmas party and the summer picnic party where husbands could tag along. According to Marilyn West, that is all they could handle.
West is one of 12 members and just one of two members remaining since the club’s inception in the '60s. West said each party was different, as each hostess was different. Typically a lunch, parties were held at a different member’s home each month.
“We would just talk about anything going on. It was just a fun time to get together, see everybody and just a girl’s night out while the guys were in their meetings,” West said. “There’s nothing really like that today.”
As time passes for us all, so did it for the Birthday Club. As the original members passed away, new members would take their place. For West, she needed a place to remember those who had passed.
She started a Rose Garden in 2009 on the northwest corner of Creekside Memorial Park in Myrtle Creek to memorialize club members that have since passed away. Although husbands were not allowed at official club gatherings, they received the same honors in having a rose bush planted at the park.
West’s husband William "Bill" West passed away in March 2023 and will have a rose bush planted alongside their life-long friends. Pink roses denote women while the red roses denote a male member of the Birthday Club.
West said, “It’s amazing, just as a remembrance for everyone. It’s a place that there’s memory. This is someplace with beautiful roses and it’s just really nice to remember the Birthday Club. It’s neat to go there.”
Alongside William "Bill" West's rose bush, a plaque was placed at the Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek further memorializing his life.
"Just a way to memorialize people. We are a large percentage of cremation in Southern Oregon and people want to have a place to go to memorialize their loved ones. This doesn't have urns or anything but it just gives them a place to go." owner of Mountain View Memorial Chapel John Ricks said.
Today, the Birthday Club meets in various Myrtle Creek restaurants on the third Tuesdays of the month for lunch.
"Back then people cared for people. Now, you don't have that, theres not a lot of discussion and I don't like it," West said. "That's okay I have had my 48 years, they were good years. It's hard to get back into doing things with other people."
