Hope Springs Eternal, an event aiming to bring the community together, will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 at the Aviva Health parking lot, 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg.
This free event will include activities, live performances, raffle prizes, food trucks and Wildlife Safari animals. According to the press release, attractions will include an obstacle course, face painting, balloon art, a dunk tank and more.
It will also be an opportunity to introduce the five organizations that call the Jerry Bruce Community campus home: the Family Development Center, FISH Food Pantry, UHI, UCAN and Aviva Health. The community will be able to learn about what each organization offers.
“We like to say at the Jerry Bruce Community Campus there is no wrong door,” said Marsha LaVerne, CEO of Family Development Center. "Maybe a person first looks for assistance at UHI, but staff identify an additional need that can be met by another campus partner. That person is introduced to, and can access, a variety of services all on the same campus.”
Raffle prizes include a four person fall chinook fishing expedition, local sightseeing flights, passes to Wildlife Safari, a limo tour of selected Umpqua Valley and more. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $1. Proceeds will benefit the Family Development Center, "a Douglas County nonprofit organization focused on nurturing successful and resilient children, strengthening parents, and preserving families to prevent child abuse and neglect."
Wailani Shave Ice, Relished Dog and Best Lemonade In Town will be on site.
