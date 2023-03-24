Makes: 2 cups Prep time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1 cup frozen strawberries, thawed 1 cup (8 ounces) apple juice Directions 1. Combine ingredients in blender and process until smooth. 2. Serve or freeze for one to two hours to make a slushy. 3. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Spring Break is just around the corner. And many of us will be thinking of ways we can keep our kiddos busy. Instead of relying on the latest video game or Sponge Bob, why not set aside a “Kids in the Kitchen” day.
If there is one thing that I’ve learned over the past eight and half years of teaching nutrition to kindergarten through fifth graders it’s this — put cooking utensils and recipe ingredients in front of them and you’ve got their attention.
Leading your kids in the preparation of some simple recipes will teach them things like proper hygiene, how to safely use kitchen utensils and appliances, how to correctly measure ingredients, etc. The list goes on and on.
And the relationship building is priceless. Some of the best conversations I’ve had with family members occurred when we were cooking in the kitchen.
Following are overviews of five awesome recipes from Food Hero to help you and the kids have a fun, tasty and memorable day!
Start your “Kids in the Kitchen” day with oven french toast. It doesn’t get any easier than dipping slices of whole grain bread into an egg, milk, flavorings mixture and baking it for thirty minutes.
This recipe provides grain, protein and dairy in one great dish. Add some yogurt and fresh or frozen fruit and you’re covering the dairy and fruit food groups, as well. It’s a perfectly delicious way to re-energize after a good night’s sleep.
Add some pizzazz to lunch with personal pizzas. Prepping the ingredients for this recipe is a great way to show your kiddos how to slice olives, mushrooms, onions, etc. These veggies, along with your crew’s favorite meats, cheeses and fruits can then be set up in an assembly line to top half an English muffin spread with spaghetti sauce.
Pop in a 400 degrees F. oven for five to seven minutes and you’ve got a meal that’s both fun to put together and tasty. Try whole-wheat English muffins for added fiber.
That long lull between lunch and dinner calls for a snack. And even though its name suggests a morning food, the breakfast banana split is good any time of the day or night. It’s hard to find a more palate pleasing combination than yogurt, fruit and cereal.
If you’re craving a refreshing beverage, try a strawberry swirl. Made with frozen strawberries and 100% apple juice, this recipe is super simple and super tasty.
And, finally, veggie quesadillas with cilantro yogurt dip is a great way to cap off your “Kids in the Kitchen” day. The ingredients and instructions lend themselves to all of the cooking skills that you have imparted throughout the day. It’s also an excellent recipe to show your family that veggies can be delicious and filling.
These and other tasty, budget-friendly recipes can be found at foodhero.org.
Enjoy your family. Enjoy Spring Break. Be blessed!
Makes: 12 slices Prep time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Ingredients 12 slices whole grain bread 4 eggs or 8 egg whites 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk 1/4 cup packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla powdered sugar (optional) Directions Wash hands with soap and water Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Lightly spray a cookie sheet with slides or two 9x13 inch pans with cooking spray. Lay the slices of bread flat on the pan with sides touching. Beat egg, milk, brown sugar and vanilla until very well blended. Pour mixture over bread. Turn each slice over to ensure both sides are wet. Cover and refrigerate overnight or bake immediately for 30 minutes. Serve hot. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar (optional). Top with applesauce, fresh fruit or yogurt. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Makes: 1 pizza Prep time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Ingredients 1/2 English muffin 1-1/2 Tablespoons pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce 1 Tablespoon grated cheese 4 Tablespoons chopped vegetables, fruit or cooked meat (try a combination) Directions Wash hands with soap and water Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly toast English muffin half. Spread sauce on muffin. Add cheese and toppings of your choice. Bake five to seven minutes or until muffin is lightly browned and cheese is melted. Allow to cool slightly before eating. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Makes: 2 Banana Splits Prep time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1 small banana 1/2 cup oat, corn, or granola cereal 1/2 cup low-fat vanilla or strawberry yogurt 1/2 teaspoon honey, optional (skip for children under the age of one) 1/2 cup canned pineapple tidbits or chunks (drained) Directions Wash hands with soap and water Peel and split banana lengthwise. Place half in two separate cereal bowls. Over each banana, spoon yogurt, sprinkle cereal and drizzle honey, if desired. Top with pineapple and serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Makes: 12 quesadillas Prep time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Ingredients 12 (6-inch) soft corn tortillas 1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese 1 cup corn (fresh, frozen, or canned and drained) 1/2 cup beans, cooked or canned and drained (try pinto or black beans) 1/2 cup chopped cilantro 1 bell pepper, finely chopped or grated 1 jalapeno pepper, finely minced (optional) 1 carrot, shredded Cilantro Yogurt Dip 2 cups nonfat plain yogurt 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 1/2 teaspoon salt Directions Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat large skillet over low heat (250 degrees F in an electric skillet). Divide cheese, corn, beans, cilantro, peppers and shredded carrot between the tortillas, covering about half of each tortilla. Fold each tortilla in half over the filling. Place one or two folded tortillas on a dry skillet and heat until cheese is melted and tortilla is slightly golden, about three minutes. Turn over and cook other side until golden, about one minute. Remove to a plate and repeat until all tortillas are heated. Mix together nonfat yogurt, cilantro and salt to make the dip. Cut each quesadilla into wedges and serve right away with the dip. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
