Makes: 2 cups Prep time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1 cup frozen strawberries, thawed 1 cup (8 ounces) apple juice Directions 1. Combine ingredients in blender and process until smooth. 2. Serve or freeze for one to two hours to make a slushy. 3. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.