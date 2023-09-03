Enjoy Fort Umpqua Days at Elkton Community Education Center! The event started Saturday, but there’s still plenty to do on Sunday.
Family activities at the fortVisit ECEC’s replica of historic Fort Umpqua and see historical re-enactors and blacksmiths portray life in the mid-1800s. Press your own cider and try your hand at grinding corn.
Kids can participate in a voyageur expedition, live animal exhibits and history-themed crafts.
Food and entertainmentStart your morning with pancakes served by the local Lion’s Club between 7-11 a.m.
At lunch, the Elkton Baptist Church is hosting a barbacue fundraiser for ECEC’s educational programs on the greenhouse patio.
Our student-run Outpost Cafe will also be open, with more lunch options, coffee drinks, smoothies and baked goods.
Let the day wind down in the shade of the amphitheater while enjoying the annual Echoes of the Umpqua pageant. This year’s theme is the Elkton Rendezvous, performed at 5 p.m.
Outdoor activities and moreShop until you drop with local artisans 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stroll the paths in our native plant park. Cool off in the library to admire the Jane Wood Retrospective art exhibit, and be sure to grab a raffle ticket for this year’s quilt — a Barbara Maxham original — at the gift shop.
Last but not least, don’t miss the chance to learn about our native butterflies from local high school students and to Adopt-A-Butterfly before the Monarchs head south this fall.
Also coming to ECEC Bluegrass and Butterflies Festival will be held 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, showcasing the Brothers Comatose, Never Come Down and Frog Hollow. Tickets are $50 through Eventbrite.
The third band coming to Butterflies & Bluegrass Festival on Saturday 16 September is "Fog Holler" .... NOT "Frog Hollow" (although that would make a good name for a Bluegrass band!) lol
[beam] https://www.fogholler.band/ [thumbup][love]
