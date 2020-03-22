Roseburg Public Library will remain closed for the foreseeable future in an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. As an alternative, library staff will implement weekly drive-up service for patrons who wish to check out physical materials they have placed on hold.
To take advantage of this option, patrons should log into their accounts and place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com using their library card number and password (the default password is the phone number used to register the account). Patrons also may call the library at 541-492-7050 or email at library@cityofroseburg.org to receive assistance.
Library staff will pull requested items from the shelves, check them out to patrons and prepare them for pickup.
Beginning this Thursday and every Thursday from 3-6 p.m., patrons may drive or walk up to the main door and staff will facilitate handing over materials.
Staff will not handle returned materials during the drive-up service. Instead, patrons are asked to continue using the outside book drop.
Due dates on all materials have been extended, and Roseburg Public Library does not assess overdue fees; however, keep in mind that other patrons may be waiting for the materials, so please return them if you are able.
Note that because of the rapidly changing nature of the situation, library staff may modify or suspend the drive-up service at any time. The most current information will be posted on the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and Facebook page @roseburglibrary.
The library’s digital platforms remain available 24/7. Thousands of electronic books and audiobooks are available for readers of all ages through cloudLibrary and OverDrive. Each library cardholder may check out up to three items on cloudLibrary and six items on OverDrive at one time.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg is staying connected with children and families through a daily Facebook post with links to books and activities.
Well-known authors such as Mo Willems of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” fame are waiving restrictions on the use of their books and a lot of unique video content is being posted online. Check out Willems’ Lunch Doodles every weekday at www.kennedy-center.org.
Although library staff is staying engaged with the community, the library building is closed and all library programs and meeting room rentals are canceled until further notice. Library staff will contact renters to reschedule events or refund payments.
Please call or email if you have reference questions or need assistance with your library account.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.