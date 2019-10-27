Roseburg Public Library is excited to announce plans for a maker space that will engage people of all ages.
A maker space is an environment that provides technology equipment and tools for a wide range of skills and abilities. The emphasis is on learning and collaboration in an encouraging, nonjudgmental, self-paced setting.
Roseburg Public Library’s space will feature three permanent items: an LX3817 Brother sewing machine, a one-inch button maker and a LulzBot Taz 3D printer. We anticipate supplementing the space with items on loan from the Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub.
The project is being spearheaded by this year’s Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) AmeriCorps Participant, Katie Fischer. Fischer is a University of Oregon graduate who volunteered for two years at Eugene Public Library’s Maker Hub. She selected the sewing machine and button maker because they were popular at Eugene’s library.
The 3D printer is made available through partnership with the Oregon Technology Access Program (OTAP), which is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education and works out of the Douglas Education Service District. Many thanks to OTAP for sharing this amazing tool.
At this time, we are recruiting volunteers who have technology experience and would be comfortable working with the public on their projects and troubleshooting the equipment. Training on the three permanent items will be provided. A commitment of two hours per month is required.
The volunteer application is located at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Policies and Forms. Contact Circulation Supervisor Liz Hendershott with questions or send a completed volunteer application to her at ehendershott@cityofroseburg.org.
We will introduce the public to the maker space at drop-in community open houses on Dec. 4 from 3-5 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fischer will lead tours and demonstrations; there will be no hands-on activities during these sessions.
We will launch the space Dec. 20 from 1-5 p.m. and anticipate providing one session per month. Equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants will be limited to making a 3D project that takes no more than one hour to print; this limits the size of the project and allows multiple people to try the technology.
Participants also will be limited to making 10 buttons during a session. There is no time limit on using the sewing machine; we will evaluate that as we proceed.
The library has set nominal fees for supplies used in the maker space, from five cents per gram of 3D printer filament to 10 cents per button. Payment is by cash or check only.
We look forward to providing the opportunity to play and learn in this new environment. See you at the library!
