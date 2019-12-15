I knew programs would be a hit when 70 people participated in Roseburg Public Library’s first event, a preschool storytime on Jan. 2 of this year.
They continue to be hugely popular; as I write this, 140 people of all ages are making ornament crafts at our 255th program.
Programs always have been a component of public library services. Our goal is to offer a wide variety of events that inform, teach and entertain. We strive to provide opportunities that appeal to library regulars as well as people just discovering us.
All library programs are offered free of charge, and that is possible because the library has budgeted funds for materials and we have received grants and donations. Specifically, Umpqua Bank funded our first Summer Reading Program and the Douglas County Cultural Coalition (DCCC) funded art classes taught by Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg.
Thank you to Umpqua Bank and DCCC, as well as our other donors. Your generosity ensures we add value to the library experience.
We focus most of our attention on children’s programs, and more than 8,600 people have attended 185 events, including storytimes, arts and crafts classes, science presentations, musical performances and more. Aurora develops and manages all of our youth programs and her energy and creativity ensure that kids of all ages are engaged.
Aurora also produces teen programs, and 240 young adults have attended 29 events over the past year. Making tie-dye shirts, bath bombs and lip balm generated the most interest.
Adult programs range from author visits to Silent Book Group to lectures; about 650 people have attended 41 events. Cindy Doyle, Event Planner for the Douglas Education Service District (ESD), is working on a number of programs for 2020, including a mental health series and the continuation of the College in the Community Lecture Series in partnership with the Douglas ESD and Umpqua Community College.
We continue to add programs when it’s feasible, and our newest series are technology-focused. The Maker Space will debut from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. RARE AmeriCorps Participant Katie Fischer is managing the program with volunteer assistance and participants will have access to a 3D printer, sewing machine and button maker. The space will be set up once a month for four hours.
The library will launch Tech Time on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m., and the program will continue the third Tuesday of each month. Community members are welcome to bring their phones, tablets or laptops, and volunteers and staff will answer questions and troubleshoot issues to the best of our ability on a first-come, first-served basis.
Library events are listed on our website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org as well as on Facebook @roseburglibrary. Check back often because we’re always adding programs and share the information with friends and family. The library is the community’s space and we want you to enjoy it to the fullest.
See you at the library.
