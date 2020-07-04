I feel like the mom in me comes out when I offer life advice, but these practices have been prominent enough in my daily life to not want to scream from the roof tops or, just for loves sake, write and share. In no particular order these are five things that highlight the most important parts of daily life, and can hopefully bring more light to yours too.
Invest into your health, whatever that means to you. Not so fun fact: the leading cause of death is literally preventable disease. The daily food choices we make matter ten fold. Don’t wait until you are 50, 60, 70 to try to get it right.
Start here — get a journal and write down everything you consume in one day. If you know you have to write it down, you will be more careful before it goes into your body.
I never got into health to be skinny, it was always the health benefits that made me feel like a million bucks. This isn’t to say I don’t throw down on French vanilla creamer every morning, because I do with no regrets. Outside of my every morning generous pour of creamer, I’m extremely aware of every single thing that goes into my body and I promise if you can develop this habit, it’ll change everything.
I love every single thing I eat. It is not spinach for every meal and I never ever feel deprived. The internet is an endless source of tasty ideas to fuel your body.
Extra tip: Meal prep everything. When you are starving, the unhealthy option is always fastest and if you are anything like me, the fruity pebbles will win every time if something isn’t ready to grab and eat.
For the love of all things good, swallow your pride and heal from whatever it is you went through that makes you insecure, impatient, angry, short tempted, silent treatment sally, judgmental, mean or just downright negative.
I’ll always be the first to admit, when I am tired, I am a less then desirable person to be around. It’s not healthy nor is it fair to the people who are forced to be around me when I’m lacking sleep. One of the greatest things I have done, and am in the process of doing still, is choosing to see where I fall short and learning exactly how to be better at ridding myself of flaws that are doing nobody any good.
I’m thankful for grace, but Im still keenly aware there is always going to be things I need to work on. The people in our lives deeply appreciate the effort.
Ditch the “disease to please” attitude. I’m embarrassed to even admit I still have to remind myself whose agenda I’m committed to because God forbid I don’t, I am all of the sudden lost in a four day fiasco of plans I committed to that I honestly didn’t have the mental energy for, nor the time.
Learn to say no and learn to say it without apologizing and without explaining yourself. There is no shame in skipping a birthday party and staying home and binging out on the laundry pile instead or not agreeing to everything that was asked of us.
Outside of your career, chase your dreams! Get a hobby, get a six pack, run a triathlon, paint again. Whatever it is — just start doing it.
We were not created to just go to work, do laundry, eat and repeat. There is so much life to live and there is time to do it if we can learn how to manage it properly.
Nothing will ever compare to my time with my kids, but having things that make me who I am outside of mom keep my heart happy and my soul fresh. Don’t use time as an excuse. We all have the same hours in a day. Choose to spend your time wisely.
Cultivate a lifestyle that brings you peace. Recognize when something or someone makes you feel anxiety, stress or just isn’t a healthy situation that is conducive to the lifestyle you are trying to create.
Life is too short and we are old enough to know it’s okay to get rid of anything that doesn’t bring us peace. I spent way too many years flying by the seat of my pants simply because I didn’t really know what or who should be around so I let things around that shouldn’t have been.
Life is more than having fun and saying yes. Peace matters and when you truly feel it, you’ll finally know why it mattered so much.
