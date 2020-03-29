Because Roseburg Public Library is closed for the foreseeable future, consider accessing these online options for connecting your children to different types of reading material.
The library’s digital collections, cloudLibrary and OverDrive (Library2Go), are available on app stores and the library website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org. Log in with your library card number (do not use spaces), and the default password is your phone number, including area code (again, do not use spaces). Books and audiobooks can be downloaded on most devices.
TumbleBooks is providing free access to its vast catalog of materials, including read-along children’s books and streaming audiobooks. Go to the library’s website and click on Library Resources to get started.
Brightly Storytime is a channel on YouTube that has almost 100 books read by Ms. Linda, Lynn Craig. There are two main ways the books are read: read aloud and flip-along. Read aloud has the illustrations of the book shown with some movement. Flip-along is a recording of an actual book with the pages being turned while it is read.
There are a few videos with special guests such as John Cena reading books, as well. Brightly Storytime is great at including classic stories as well as newer published materials.
StoryBlocks.org is a fantastic website that is a project of Colorado Libraries for Early Literacy. Here you can follow along to dozens of songs and rhymes that help build the early literacy skills children need. There are videos for interacting with babies, toddlers and preschoolers with literacy facts or tips for that age. The videos are predominately in English; however, there also are videos in eight other languages.
ChildrensLibrary.org is the International Children’s Digital Library, which has 4619 books in 59 languages available online. This is a bit older and more eclectic collection, and the materials are available as high-quality scanned images. There are search options that provide books for children at different age levels, including some chapter books.
Once you select a book to read, there are easy-to-navigate buttons to turn pages. There are no audio files that go along with the books, but the range of languages available is well worth it. I encourage you to explore the variety and take a look at a book in another language.
During this time at home, is it great to be active and use up some of your children’s energy. To help your child be active in a positive way indoors, Cosmic Kids Yoga on YouTube has videos incorporating yoga poses your children can follow along to as they listen to a story.
Yoga poses are explained and incorporated with the story as it occurs. The yoga videos are based on popular current movies, classic stories, letters of the alphabet, animals, video games and emotional responses. Videos are mostly in English with a few Spanish videos available, as well.
Learn about more online resources through my daily post on the library’s Facebook page (@roseburglibrary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.