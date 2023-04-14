Health and wellness organizations of all sorts gathered at Phoenix Charter School Thursday for the first of what is hoped to be an annual Wellness Expo.
A grant from the Oregon Health Authority spurred organizers to think outside the box when it came to their educational goals. The grant was geared toward promoting tobacco prevention and the hope is that providing a wide scope of wellness education will prevent students from turning towards tobacco in the first place.
"We thought a wellness fair was a great fit, because tobacco prevention is all about preventing kids even going to tobacco. So how do we help students looking upstream to help them not even go towards tobacco?" Creating Community Resilience Coalition Manager Rachel Gustafson said. "So this wellness fair is for families, youth and parents to come learn about different organizations in the community that can help them be healthy, but then also get some education."
A dozen community organizations attended the fair, providing information to anyone who stopped by their respective booths. A smoothie bar and petting zoo were also among the offerings, partnered with six presentations from attending organizations. Attendees were encouraged to visit all booths to receive a stamp for their scavenger hunt in order to enter to win a raffle prize.
"We're hoping that they can take some resources home that can better support them and that they're able to utilize these resources to help with different issue areas that they might be facing, different stresses that occur that might lead them towards using tobacco products," said Phoenix Charter School Principal Kat Bierkens. "We're hoping that they can connect with some of these resources and feel more confident with those people rather than us just giving them a flyer."
Caspian Taylor and Vivian Greenwood, sophomores at the school, helped man the Hope Squad table. This is one of the school's student groups and focuses on providing a safe space for those who are struggling. Students are more likely to talk to other students, Vivian said, and she likes being that place for those around her.
"I hope they know they're not alone," Caspian added. "That there is someone available, someone in their age group to talk to."
Upwards of 30 students helped with the event in some capacity. Aside from manning booths, they also assisted in planning and set up. It gave them the opportunity further their education even more, Bierkens said.
"Phoenix has been in business for 43 years and those who have walked through our halls, they know. Yes, the high school diploma is a primary reason to attend here. But also we're looking to make a caring, productive community member and if you're not taking care of yourself, how are you going to hit that benchmark?" Phoenix Charter School Executive Director Thomas McGregor said.
