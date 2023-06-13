The splash pad at Fir Grove Park is open through Labor Day. The kid-friendly watering hole, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk, is located just off of West Harvard Avenue behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center.
South Umpqua Memorial Pool manager Madison Shepherd exits a water slide at the pool in Myrtle Creek in August 2020.
As the heat of summer sets in, Douglas County’s community pools re-open their doors to the public.
The South Umpqua Memorial Pool welcomed the community back on Saturday. According to the schedule, included on the city of Myrtle Creek’s website, the pool is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. daily and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for public swim. Other hours are reserved for lessons, water workouts and lab swim.
“We were founded because of a record breaking number of drownings in the South Umpqua and it’s our mission to provide a safe place to cool off and have fun,” said pool manager Madison Shepherd. “I just want everyone to have fun and be safe. What more is there for a community pool?”
Prices range from $1-$2 for public swimming, lap swimming and water workout classes. A family pass, which covers 20 visits per pass, is available for $20. Swim lessons, which include 30 minute classes Monday through Thursday for two weeks, are available at $30 per child.
Established in 1963, the South Umpqua Memorial Pool can be found at 710 Bataan Ave., Myrtle Creek. It measures 25 meters, with a depth from 3-12 feet. It includes a diving board and two story slide. For a full schedule and list of accommodations, visit bit.ly/3p1Voz1 or call 541-863-6805.
The North Douglas Memorial Pool, located at 100 Anna Drain Park Road in Drain and established in 1948, opened Monday with a free kick off party. The pool is open 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The schedule is split between lessons, free and family swim, workouts and rental opportunities.
Prices vary depending on your area of residence. Those who call north Douglas County home can attend recreational, lap and parent swim hours for $2.50 each; out of district attendees will pay $3, while veterans and kids under 2 years of age are free. Punch cards and season passes are also available. Find out more, including swim lesson and rental opportunities, at bit.ly/3Nq8Oyg.
While not technically pools, both the Roseburg and Sutherlin splash pads are open. Located behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center off West Harvard Avenue, the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad is open from 10 a.m. to dusk daily until Labor Day. Shade is limited in the area, so Roseburg officials encourage people to come prepared with sunscreen. For details, visit bit.ly/42zw4ya.
The 14,000 square foot Sutherlin Splash Pad, located at Central Park on West Central Avenue, is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Find out more at bit.ly/3J8mQC7.
