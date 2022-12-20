Ingredients 1 ½ cups whole-wheat flour 1 package (1/4 ounce) or 2 1/4 teaspoons rapid rise instant yeast 3 Tablespoons sugar or honey (see Notes) 3 Tablespoons powdered milk (optional) 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup warm water 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided ½ cup old fashioned rolled or quick-cooking oats Directions 1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. Into a large (1-gallon) zipper-style freezer bag, put the whole-wheat flour, yeast, sugar, powdered milk, if desired, and salt. Squeeze out most of the air and seal the bag. Shake and work the bag with your fingers to mix the ingredients. 3. Open the bag and add the warm water and oil. Squeeze out most of the air, seal the bag and mix the ingredients by working the bag with your fingers. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to let the yeast activate and the flour soften. 4. Open the bag and add 1 cup all-purpose flour and oats. Seal the bag and mix completely. 5. If the dough looks wet and sticky, add more all-purpose flour, 1 Tablespoon at a time, until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bag. 6. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour on a clean counter or table. Take the dough out of the bag and knead it for six to eight minutes, or until it is smooth and elastic. 7. Lightly grease the inside of a bowl. Form the dough into a ball and cover the outside of it with oil by rolling it around in the bowl. Cover the bowl with a clean towel. Let the dough rise until double in size, about one to one and a half hours. Rising will take less time in a warm room and more time in a cool room. 8. After rising, poke down the dough with your fingers to let air escape. Shape the dough into a loaf. Place the loaf in a lightly greased 8x4-inch bread pan and cover the pan loosely with a towel or plastic wrap. Let the dough rise until puffy, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. 9. Uncover the pan, place it in the oven and bake for 35 to 45 minutes. The top will be brown and a food thermometer put into the center of the loaf should read at least 190 degrees F. 10. Remove the bread from the oven and turn it out of the pan onto a rack to cool. Cool completely before slicing. 11. Store the bread at room temperature in an airtight container.
Making whole wheat bread
- Mandy Hatfield For The News-Review
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. She can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-236-3017.
