WINCHESTER — Maple Corner Montessori has made it a goal to grow each year and 2023 will be no exception, as the school is now accepting applications for its new middle school.
Now in its fifth year, head of school Leanne Jorgensen said they are taking this next step because it’s been widely requested by students and families.
“We have sixth graders who want to stay and our whole community has expressed, quite often, that they would like to have their children here through their middle school years,” Jorgensen said. “We would like to finish what we started with our children and finish off the education in their childhood years and prepare them for high school.”
Three new teachers have been added to the staff to help support the new classes and programs added for these “white water years,” as Jorgensen described the middle school age. A variety of electives and an athletic program are amongst the new offerings.
According to Jorgensen, there isn’t really a Montessori model for the middle school level. The plan, then, is to combine the traditional middle school experience with the hands on approach of Montessori.
“It’s a bridge for them to traditional schooling, but the vibrant, hands on experiences that bring education to life and teaching children where they are and moving them forward to their potential — all those tenants of Montessori will still be there,” she said.
A middle school information night will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in Tech Center Room 101 on the Umpqua Community College campus, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. The event is open to the public and will include the introduction of the school’s new program consultant, Erica Sherlock, an “expert in developing successful multi-faceted middle school curriculums.”
