The Polar Express

Tom Hanks plays seven characters in the 2004 animated film ‘The Polar Express.’

 imdb.com

Various traditions take center stage during the holiday season. One of those traditions may be sitting down and enjoying any of a number of timeless Christmas movies or even newer holiday films that are quickly becoming favorites.

Interested in contributing local, family oriented content? Contact Erica Reynolds at ewelch@nrtoday.com.

or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.