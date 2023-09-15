The Myrtle Creek Grange is celebrating 150 years with a carnival featuring all the classic carnival games, food and other family friendly activities from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
“We are going to have a display about the grange and the grange is America’s only family fraternity. Kids can join at age five,” said President of the Myrtle Creek Grange Vickie Thorp. “It’s an organization that protects American values and home town roots.”
This is the first time the grange will be celebrating itself since it began in 1873. Thorp and other members of the grange believed it was an appropriate time to celebrate all the grange does for the community of Myrtle Creek.
“We are so involved with the community so we thought we would do something to get the community over to the grange and see us,” Thorp said. “Here in Myrtle Creek, we do the city-wide easter egg hunt every year, we do class reunions and we did the Merry Little Christmas last year and this will be the third year we do the haunted house too.”
As for festivities the grange will be hosting a cake walk and carnival games with food like burgers, hot dogs, chips popcorn and more.
Admission is free but tickets can be redeemed for every aspect of the carnival including games and food. Prices will be $15 for 20 for and $20 for 30 tickets. Most games will require three tickets or less.
“If you had a family that wanted to get four cheeseburgers, chips and drinks it would be $15 or less for a family of four. We are just trying to keep it affordable,” Thorp said.
Various community partners will be in attendance to display what they have to offer the community. Organizations like Dogs for Better Lives and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
This year’s celebration will be held at the grange itself located at 661 E. Riverside Drive. Applications to join the grange will be available for those interested.
More information: 541-863-6783.
Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@
