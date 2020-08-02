Thank you for the wonderful feedback on Roseburg Public Library’s StoryWalk. We love hearing from families that read “Bubble Trouble,” written by Margaret Mahy and illustrated by Polly Dunbar, at Stewart and Fir Grove parks.
The library is launching a new story this week. Beginning Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., visit Stewart Park near the playground and train to experience “Hondo & Fabian” written and illustrated by Peter McCarty. It was a Caldecott honor book in 2003, which means it was in the top four to win the Caldecott award for best illustrations that year. Come and see some lovely pictures of Hondo & Fabian’s daily life.
A StoryWalk features an oversized picture book in which the pages have been cut, laminated, mounted on waterproof backing and affixed to sign frames. The frames are set into the ground at regular intervals, creating a walking story experience. This is a great way to participate in a socially distanced, citywide summer read. Everyone can share the same book!
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
Roseburg Public Library’s project is made possible with funding from the Douglas County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. Altrusa International of Roseburg provided the oversized books, and City of Roseburg Parks staff members help set up the StoryWalk every morning.
The StoryWalk is just one facet of summer reading at the library. There are reading logs for children and teens to keep track of how many days they read this summer. Once they complete 30 days of reading, they are entered into our hover board and helmet grand prize raffle. Right now, we have about 35 entrants who have read 30 days. All youth have until Aug. 25 to submit a reading log to enter the raffle.
Online summer reading events on Facebook (@roseburglibrary) have focused on storytimes every Wednesday by me and every other Saturday by library aide Dr. Mark. Tune in for stories and songs. We have welcomed a ventriloquist and a Harry Potter band, and an engineering program from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History is coming soon.
Last, but not least, we still have grab-and-go craft bags to give away for the next four Thursdays.
