Roseburg
18th annual Reading Fair this Saturday
The 18th annual Celebration of Literacy Reading Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.
A bouncy house will be available after three visits to the reading related booths. Local super heroes will be present to read and craft. A new music literacy booth will also be available. Other booths include button-making, a book exchange, a book walk and more. Food will be available for purchase.
Information: 541-672-2998.
Roseburg
Learn the basics of Medicare at a free seminar
A free Medicare 101 seminar, hosted by the Douglas County Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance team (SHIBA) will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 20 at the UCAN offices at 280 Kenneth Ford Drive in north Roseburg across from Costco.
If you are new to Medicare or needing to enroll soon, or are an employer or medical office manager and have questions about Medicare, the seminar can help you answer your questions.
The training is designed to help people make the best choices for their needs and help maximize health care benefits.
SHIBA volunteers are available by phone to set up one-on-one appointments during the workweek.
Seating is limited, so you need to register for the seminar by calling 541-492-2102 or email shiba@ucanap.org.
