Very few foods can claim more than one food group; but beans can.
Beans can be either a vegetable or a protein depending on what you need that day. Beans have the nutrients of either group, which means they are packed with healthy stuff. The great thing about this nutrient rich food is that it’s inexpensive and you can use it in so many ways.
The varieties of beans as well as the nutrients found in them are endless. There are black beans, navy beans, pinto beans, garbanzo beans, lima beans and many more. Each variety of bean has a different texture and flavor with many different uses.
Beans are packed with nutrients found in the protein group like protein, iron and zinc. Beans also have nutrients found in the vegetable group such as tons of fiber, folate and potassium.
Each person age 14-50 should have about 1 ½ to 2 cups of beans or peas each week that count toward your vegetable group. If you are using beans for your protein too, you would want to have even more.
Beans can be used in a main dish, a side dish or appetizer. Some people even use beans in desserts. Pureed beans can even be a substituted for fat in some dessert recipes. Have you ever heard of black bean brownies?
For a great tasting side dish try a three bean salad and use beans in soups to add protein.
For a main dish, try a thick chili with a cornbread top for a full meal recipe with beans like the Foodhero.org cheesy polenta pie recipe. When beans are put with grains they become a full protein, so you would not even need any meat in your chili if it had a cornbread top.
A favorite appetizer of mine is hummus, a dip made from garbanzo beans, its great with vegetables or pita chips. I even like hummus as a spread on sandwiches.
Another bonus from eating beans is that they are very inexpensive. If you buy them dry and cook them yourself, they are a great buy. To reduce gas caused by beans, make sure to soak them before cooking them. You can even change the water while soaking which will help even more.
You can soak beans overnight or do a hot or quick soak method. Make sure when cooking beans not to add salt or any acidic foods to the beans until they are soft since these items may prevent beans from softening.
You might be thinking this sounds like a lot of work, but you can cook large batches of beans and freeze them for later use. Also, after soaking and rinsing the beans, you can cook them in your crockpot for 6-8 hours on low.
Try adding more beans to your weekly meals. You will not only be adding a great source and variety of nutrients to your diet but some great tasting foods as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.