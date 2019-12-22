I recently was asked what memory resonates most during Roseburg Public Library’s first year, and I shared that it was opening day, Dec. 27, when upwards of 100 people stood outside with smiles on their faces waiting for the doors to open. It was an emotional moment for the entire community.
The energy from that first day has not waned. Every day, more than 400 people visit the library to use computers, read, attend programs, play in the Children’s Room, check out books and enjoy this wonderful space. It has been a year of highlights, and I’m taking this opportunity to share a few more.
January 10: Roseburg Public Library’s grand opening celebration, which featured remarks from local officials and community stakeholders, a ribbon cutting ceremony, a ventriloquist show by Steve Chaney and a performance by the Jo Lane Jazz Band. More than 900 people visited the library.
April 19: Retired City Manager Lance Colley and Douglas Education Service District (ESD) Superintendent Michael Lasher received the Oregon Library Association Library Supporters of the Year Award for their efforts on behalf of the greater Roseburg library community.
June 18: The first day of the first Summer Reading Program included about 300 people making ice cream, having fun with party games and picking up a reading log. About 3,500 people attended a variety of programs throughout the summer.
July 27: Harry Potter Day drew more than 600 people, many in costume, for games, potions class, herbology, charms and wand making. This multigenerational program was so successful, we’re planning another party next year.
October 19: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launched with a party for our youngest learners. Parents and caregivers of youth from birth to fifth birthday are invited to register their children for this program, which provides one new, age-appropriate, free book every month through the mail. Thank you to our donors and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library for making the project possible.
December 20: The Library’s first Maker Space hours featured a 3D printer, a sewing machine and a button maker. The Maker Space, which will be open four hours a month, is a valuable addition to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning. Thanks to the Oregon Technology Access Program through the Douglas ESD for sharing its 3D printer with the community.
These milestones were possible because of the efforts of the entire library team: Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg; Circulation Supervisor Liz Hendershott; RARE AmeriCorps Participants Adrienne Groves and Katie Fischer; Library Aides Mark Breckenridge, Ward Deffebach, Juliet Rutter and Brenda Weber; and upwards of 75 volunteers. Their enthusiasm and talents make every day a great experience.
In turn, our entire library team has received tremendous support from all of the City departments, the Library Commission and City Council.
Most of all, you have supported us. We’re grateful you visit, read, tell your friends about us and tell us how glad you are that we’re here. Thank you for the most amazing first year. We’re glad we’re here, too.
Holiday hours: The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the library will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
