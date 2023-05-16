Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Over the course of a year, over 3 million babies will be born across the United States.
Last Thursday, Elias Mitchel Beamer was one of them.
He is 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and just over 19 inches long. He was born at 9:24 a.m., just three days before Mother’s Day.
His mother is Athena Cason, an 18-year-old student at Umpqua Community College, who is studying to work in the medical field as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, commonly known as an OB/GYN.
“I thought it was funny how I started college to be an OB/GYN and then found out I was pregnant before I started,” Cason said. “I’ve just always loved children and the process of pregnancy and birth.”
On Thursday afternoon, Cason wasn’t able to hold her baby, as Elias was hooked up to a continuous positive airway pressure machine — known as a CPAP — to help with the baby’s breathing. Within a couple of days, however, Elias was doing just fine.
Cason said she was stressed Thursday afternoon, but nevertheless excited about the future she will have with Elias and his father, Austin Beamer.
“I’m excited just to watch him grow,” Cason said. “To help him when he falls, help him in school, and just teach him.”
Elias is Cason’s first child, but eventually, she said, she wants to have 12 children.
“I want six of my own, three adopted and three through foster,” Cason said. “It’s just the number I’ve always stuck to.”
Cason was initially nervous after finding out she was pregnant. But even with all of the hard work required to juggle college and a pregnancy, she said she wouldn’t trade the experience of being a mother for anything else.
“It’s all worth it in the end,” Cason said. “People make it seem like pregnancy is all pretty and dandy, but it’s not. It’s tiring and stressful, but there’s amazing parts to it: the kicks and the hiccups, the movements, all of that fun stuff. In the end, it’s truly, truly worth it.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
