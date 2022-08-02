Peach season is upon us. I got to pick New Haven peaches last week. They are so tasty when you can pick them and eat them as they ripen.
This is the first of many picking trips for peaches. My family can eat so many fresh peaches it keeps me going back for more. However, eventually I pick enough that I have some available to use for other things.
I enjoy peach crisp and preserving this tasty fruit for the winter months. Peaches can be canned, made into jams, pickled, dried, made into chutney and frozen. So many choices on how to use this wonderful locally grown fruit.
There are a range of ways to preserve peaches. To start, freezing any extra is an easy first step. Slice them into sections and either lay them single layer in freezer bags or place single layer on a baking sheet and freeze for about an hour then transfer to a freezer container.
This keeps them from being a frozen blob of peaches. This way you can use part of the bag. They are great in smoothies, and they can be used for baking too.
Another fun way to preserve them is as pie filling. To can pie filling you will need a product called Clear Jel. This is a cornstarch like product that can withstand the water bath canning process. It doesn’t thicken or break down in the canning process. You will need about 2 cups of clear jel to can about 7 quarts of peach pie filling.
If you can’t find Clear Jel, you can process the peaches without the thickener and add it after you open the jar. You will need bottled lemon juice for this recipe. Bottle lemon juice is necessary for the safety and stability of the pie filling.
Good notes for when picking peaches to use for canning, freestone varieties work really well because they release from the pit easier than cling varieties.
Also, always use yellow peaches, not white peach varieties, for canning because white peaches are not safe to can. White peaches are low in acid which makes them unsafe to can.
It takes about 2-3 pounds of peaches to fill a quart jar for canning.
I hope you can take advantage of this wonderfully tasty fruit. Picking them yourself is a great activity and it ensures that you get the best price.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-236-3017.
