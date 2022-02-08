This month’s Harvest of the Month focus is radishes.
Radishes are easy to grow locally and grow quickly. They are a great seed to start and use with youth. They can quickly see the roots and stem growing. It is so exciting to see that sprout happen so fast. It really helps keep youth engaged in the growing process.
Most radishes can be harvested within 30 days. They can be grown in pots, indoors, or outdoors after the last major frost in the spring. Radish microgreens are great to grow all year round.
Radishes can be eating as microgreens, green radish tops and the root. They taste great raw when they are crisp and crunchy with a peppery taste or they can be cooked to develop a milder sweet flavor. These root vegetables come in lots of colors and shapes which makes them fun to pull out of the ground.
Radishes provide potassium, vitamin C and folate to your diet. A quick pickled vegetable tastes great on tacos. I have used pickled radishes on tacos and I loved it. They also can be a garnish in a soup like the pozole with chicken recipe from foodhero.org.
If you would like to try out radish microgreens but don’t know where to start Oregon State University Extension Service is offering a free microgreens workshop. Join the microgreens workshop online any day you choose and you’ll be eating healthy and tasty microgreens in 14 days! Select a start date when you’ll be able to check your microgreens every day for two weeks. Visit this link for a daily lesson with how-to videos, tips and an optional private online sharing group: beav.es/UbJ.
If you are needing seeds for the microgreen workshop or for your home garden check out Grow This! Oregon Gardening Challenge. Households will receive five seed types; cilantro, green onions, kale, mesclun lettuce mix and zinnias. Garden videos, tips and how-to handouts are posted weekly on the Food Hero Facebook page and added to the Food Hero garden tips website page (foodhero. org/garden-tips).
Once a month, Oregon State University garden, nutrition and bee experts will email participants a fun letter with new, simple ideas for growing; tips on harvesting, seed-starting, seed-saving and pollinators; recipes; and more. To sign up for the challenge go the foodhero.org/growthis or go to this link sign-up bit.ly/3J8oT6D.
There are so many ways to grow and try radishes. Pick up some radishes this week to try in a recipe or buy some seeds to try growing these fast developing root vegetables at home. There are so many different colors; red, pink, white, and purple, give them each a try.
