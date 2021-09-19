Twenty-eight students from Melrose and Hucrest Elementary schools were paired with members of the Roseburg Elks Lodge No. 326 or other volunteers for the Elk’s annual John Little’s Kids Back to School Shopping Spree.
The event, now in it’s 19th year, was held Aug. 28 at Fred Meyer. According to the press release, the value of the merchandize purchased was over $9,300 — with each student receiving approximately $332 between actual purchase amounts and Fred Meyer discounts.
“The Elks shopping trip had a dramatic impact on the confidence and enthusiasm of those newly-ward robed kids! They were all so proud to show me their new shirt/shoes/socks/look,” Child Development Specialist Kristin Miller said in a press release. “While outward appearance should not make a bit of difference in the world, it sure does. I believe that the character and value of each child is shining more brightly for the world to see thanks to this new confidence. Thank you Elks Lodge. Thank you for caring so much for our community, and the children in it.”
Funding for this project was made possible through grants from the Elks National Foundation and donations from members and area businesses.
We can thank the original programs of similar design that influenced exactly this type of program. It's about people helping people and the Junior Chamber of Commerce - JAYCEES, established in 1920, locally for a number of years, provided an annual Christmas Shopping Tour allowing kids in need to shop gifts for their family members. The Marine Corp. began Toys for Tots in 1947. Local Fire Departments have picked up the Toys for Tots baton from the Marines and carried it to date. This activity is one that everyone in the community should be proud to support. Thank you Elks. I can't help but think that perhaps a number of past JAYCEES have become Elks and influenced the program you provide today. [smile]
