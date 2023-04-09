Prom will be a bit more enjoyable for 33 Roseburg High School students who were measured for new tuxes this week.
According to Sisters of Mercy Association volunteer Cindy Gilbrath, it was a fellow sister’s idea to pass on the love when St. Joseph Catholic Church received a tuxedo donation. These volunteers have been working with the RHS clothing closet since winter of last school year, and the tuxedos seemed a perfect fit to supplement this existing project.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, students lined up to be measured for their new threads, which will belong to them once they are distributed next week.
Gilbrath and sister volunteer Gaylene Lyda measured each student before allowing them to pick the vests and ties they preferred. These students could even receive new dress shoes to accompany their new tuxedo, provided their sizes are amongst the donations.
“As a mom who paid for her son’s prom attire, I know that tuxedo rental is expensive! A $200 rental should not keep a student from attending prom,” said Rachel Jackson, RHS English division chair and Key Club advisor.
The Key Club first opened a clothing closet in January 2019 after a year of gathering clothing and personal care items to offer students. Jackson said the goal of the clothing closet is to provide clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, jackets and personal care items to anyone who needs them free of cost.
The closet has received gently used formal dresses for prom and homecoming from donors before, but never tuxes.
Key Club is a community service organization that serves on campus as well as other community projects through its affiliated adult club, the Kiwanis. Jackson said running the campus closet actively teaches Key Club’s mission and values: leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness.
RHS’s Key Club has 15 active members. With the help of Sisters of Mercy Associates, the clothing closet is open during both lunch periods each Thursday.
“We hope they feel our values — that they are cared for and included at Roseburg High School,” Jackson said.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
