People celebrating Halloween on Northwest Keasey Street last Thursday in Roseburg got an unpleasant surprise when they were given parking tickets while out trick-or-treating with their families.
The Roseburg Police Department on Monday issued a statement apologizing for “some miscommunication” in handing out the tickets and said all of the parking tickets written that evening on Northwest Keasey Street have been dismissed. Fourteen tickets were written by a volunteer following complaints that people were parking on Keasey Street and blocking the bike lane, police said.
The statement, which was sent to area media and posted on the department’s Facebook page, also said that Halloween drew many more people to the area than on a normal night and parking was exacerbated because there are no parking lots in the area.
“There were no blockages of traffic and emergency personnel and equipment still could have passed through the area without a problem,” the statement said.
The complete statement follows:
“The Roseburg Police Department would like to apologize for some miscommunication that occurred on Halloween, which led to numerous people being issued parking citations on Keasey (Street) in Roseburg during the evening hours when families were trick or treating.
“We take all complaints from our community seriously, but we also understand there are special occasions when we can use discretion when handling minor issues. On that evening we did receive some complaints regarding people parking on Keasey (Street) and blocking the bicycle lane.
“Based on those complaints one of our police volunteers issued numerous parking citations in that area. Although it is a parking violation to block a bicycle lane, we also understand there is a large draw during Halloween night for families to trick or treat in that area, especially with activities that occur on nearby Domenico Street and draw a larger than normal amount of people to the area.
“Furthermore, there aren’t any close parking lots that can accommodate that many people on that evening, so few people have options for parking. There were no blockages of traffic and emergency personnel and equipment still could have passed through the area without a problem.
“We strongly encourage people to abide by all parking laws, but as stated earlier, there are some circumstances that warrant discretion.
“All of the parking citations that were issued that evening on Keasey have been dismissed. If anyone would like to contact us to discuss this further, please contact me at rpdpio@cityofroseburg.org.”
