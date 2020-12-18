Roseburg Public Schools will continue distributing free meals to children during Winter break with the help of the LunchBox Express bus.
The bus makes four stops:
- Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, 222 Saddle Butte Lane, from 11-11:15 a.m.
- Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., from 11:25-11:40 a.m.
- Stewart Park, 1700 W Stewart Park Drive, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Green Elementary, 4498 Carnes Road, from 12:45 to 1 p.m.
The meals are available to all children up to 18 years of age and will be distributed Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 to Dec. 30. The meals will contain breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Regular bus meal routes will continue on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.