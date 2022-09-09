Aaron Larsen fondly remembers sitting next to his grandfather and learning how to play music. He had been sneaking down to the basement in an attempt to teach himself to play guitar, but it didn’t take long for Grandpa Grit to catch on.
His grandfather had lost his ability to sing and play after suffering a stroke, but had no problem humming along to tunes in his old music book so his grandson could figure things out.
“I just realized, the man who who lost his voice had had the courage, and the love for me, to help me kind of rediscover my own. He taught me I do have a voice and to have courage and let let it be heard, you know,” Larsen said. “That’s something that I carry with me in everything I do.”
Larsen is the founder of GrandparentsAcademy.com, which will host its first virtual conference Sunday in honor of National Grandparents Day. Except, Larsen didn’t think a day was nearly enough time to celebrate these great people in our lives — so he is extending the celebration to a full week.
“I’m blessed to have intentional grandparents who have poured into me over the years (and still do). GrandparentsAcademy.com was created to help other grandparents do the same — grow meaningful relationships and rich legacies with their own grandchildren,” he said.
Larsen was inspired to launch GrandparentsAcademy.com in 2011, while living with his grandparents. They taught him so much, he said. Some lessons were traditional, such as gardening, while others were learned while walking hand-in-hand with them through hardships.
The website teaches grandparents how to connect with their grandchildren, usually through virtual means such as social media.
He got the idea from his grandfather, who took it upon himself to email daily pictures to his family after he received a Lou Gehrig’s disease diagnosis.
“That was really the first I would say inspiration of grandparents academy was just him demonstrating that the internet can be a great tool for connecting families,” he said. “Well, I know grandparents can change the world because they certainly changed mine and I think more and more grandparents would love to have this special unique relationship with their grandchildren.”
Grandparents Week, which will be held Sept. 11-17, is about “celebrating and equipping grandparents with insights shared by world-class experts and thought leaders on becoming a more influential and cherished grandparent.”
The online only conference offers two tiers of participation. All 12 videos are available for free to anyone who registers. Topics vary, but all videos are interviews done with some of the top experts in their field. Presenters range from New York Times best selling authors Richard and Linda Eyre; Jim Marggraff, inventor of the LeapPad; Kerry Byrne, founder of The Long Distance Grandparent, and more.
For $47, patrons will receive three bonus videos, summary notes for all Grandparents Week videos, the ability to download the videos to watch later and other bonus material. The price increases to $97 on Sunday and $147 after the conference has concluded.
“The intention was let’s get together a lot of different experts in various areas that are relevant to grandparents — various topics, that they experience, opportunities or issues. And let’s look at the whole picture of grandparents and how we make the most out of this stage in life,” he said.
Registration for the first ever Grandparents Week is open and videos will become available Sunday. With nearly 500 people already registered, Larsen says he is already in the pre-planning stages for next year’s Grandparents Week, as well as a few other presentations he hopes to give in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.