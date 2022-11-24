Since 2003, the roar of a motorcycle pack throughout Roseburg in early December has announced the annual Rudolph Run. Sometimes that seemingly endless rumble mingles with holiday jingles, but it always means one thing: a Christmas for all.
The run, lead by Santa Claus and a police escort, traverses all across town to various businesses that have gathered unwrapped donated presents. These range from toys and bicycles to much needed clothing items.
Robert Quamme has been involved in the run since he got his motorcycle in 2012. He’s a chapter elder with Bikers for Christ and took over as the jolly old elf about five years later.
“It’s not about the bikers, it’s not about what we are doing outside of that day, it’s about that day and what we are doing for the community to help those kids. All walks of life participate in this event and we all come together for these kids,” Quamme said.
The Run does include more than motorcyclists. It usually gets a police escort of some sort, with the pack also being dotted with ambulances, tow truck drivers, vehicles from sponsoring businesses and sometime even personal vehicles join the parade. The group usually includes 50-60 vehicles, though some years have been as big as 100 participants.
“You have all these people that all take time out of their lives to help the community and help these kids out so they can have a better day and I just thought that was something important to be apart of,” he said.
That community spirit is why Cascade Community Credit Union has participated as lead sponsor since the event began.
“Helping bring Christmas to children who would normally do without is exactly what a ‘community credit union’ is supposed to be about. Serving this community goes beyond checkbooks and car loans — it’s about helping people live better lives,” said Shelby Beattie, marketing director for Cascade Community Credit Union.
All of the credit union’s branches serve as drop off locations, as well as many other locations in the area. The 2021 Run had 18 stops.
“We look for every opportunity to give back to our community and with the Rudolph Run we are helping facilitate one of the most generous toy drives we know of,” Beattie said. “Seeing our drop-off barrels not only fill up each year, but gradually spill over and consume our lobbies with toys, reminds us how generous our community is.”
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 10.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections Editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.