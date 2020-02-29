For the second year in a row, a local Mothers of Preschoolers group is organizing a preschool fair to showcase area resources for parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children.
“Our goal is to provide families with a useful, comfortable and friendly one stop shop way to get plugged into the community,” event organizer Gina Grifno said.
The Preschool Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the gym at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Twenty vendors, including several local preschools, Roseburg Public Library, dance studios, martial arts and more are scheduled to attend.
“We are hoping for this to become a yearly event. It is a great chance for families to know all the available opportunities to be a part of in the community,” Grifno said. “It is so much easier for families to come to the one fair rather then traveling to each individual facility for information. At this event they are all under one roof!”
At last year’s event, Grifno said she learned of several local activities that she could do with her two daughters.
“Personally my goal is to see the community all coming together. I moved here almost two years ago from Texas,” Grifno said. “Being in a new community can be hard and I think this is the perfect route to get to know what the community has for families with kiddos.”
Grifno was quick to point out that everyone can benefit from the event, whether they are recent transplants to the area or longtime Douglas County residents.
“It may seem obvious for a person not from the area to benefit but even for the families originally from Douglas County this event is a refreshing reintroduction to all the area has to offer,” she said.
Preschools will be able to present information on learning philosophies, tuition, schedules and more. Other organizations will also be able to hand out cost information and schedules. The Roseburg Public Library will be discussing the various programs they have available to young children.
“We plan on talking about both of our storytimes — we have storytimes on Wednesdays and Thursdays — and some of the programing we plan on doing for preschoolers here at the library,” youth services librarian Aurora Oberg said. “I wanted to get us out there so that more preschool moms know about us, know that the library is open and that programs are free to everyone and they are welcome to come hang out with us.”
Though designated as a preschool fair, most of the vendors will also have resources for older children.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/32GNR99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.