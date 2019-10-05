It wasn’t too long ago that I heard something I had never heard before.
My children were talking with one another when I heard “there’s no way I can do that, I’m not that talented. I’m not good enough.”
My heart sank so low; I began to cry. I know exactly where they heard that sort of talk.
It was from me.
That was how I spoke about myself when I was faced with anything outside my comfort zone. It didn’t matter what it was, I compared myself to others and their talents or hard work. I was either too afraid of attempting it or just flat out chose not to work hard enough to accomplish it.
Listening to my children speak this way, I knew things had to change. It was one thing for me to say it but to hear it from my children, I knew that something had to be done. And I knew it had to start with me.
From that day forward I wanted to lead by example. I wanted, no matter what the situation was, to always have a positive spirit and attitude. I wanted to be open to trying something at least once, without judging myself or comparing myself to others.
The opportunity presented itself not too long after. I was a student at Umpqua Community College, trudging across campus when I saw that the ASUCC was having a calming activity in the student center. It was painting on a canvas.
I had no idea how to paint, nor do I now. However, instead of just trying to walk fast past them I decided this is where I need to take my steps of faith, stop being so negative and try. Sure enough, I painted my first painting.
I made the decision that day at UCC to just go for it, to not worry about what others thought of my painting or even what I thought of my painting. I decided to go for it with everything that I had. That was the first step in my self-improvement.
It only takes one step at a time.
Soon, I found myself tackling opportunities that I thought I could never face.
This article is another fine example. Never in a million years would I have thought that my writing could be good enough to make it in a newspaper. How did I get here? I took another leap of faith and just went for it.
With each and every step I learn just how amazing I am, and to recognize my talents and strengths.
I still have moments of “I can’t do this,” but each time I push myself, I find that actually — most of the time — I can.
Taking the world by storm and making these personal changes one step at a time is one of the greatest things. I see growth in myself. And I know my children see how many possibilities there are in life just by taking that first step.
We are nearing the end of 2019. Make the last three months of this year count. Take that leap of faith in an area that you’ve been holding back. You’d be amazed at the results.
