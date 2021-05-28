Communities around Douglas County are hosting events in honor of Memorial Day Weekend.
These include a honk and wave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Bureau of Land Management Roseburg District Office, 777 NW Garden Valley Blvd. The Democratic Party of Douglas County is hosting the event, inviting the public to join members as they “honor and remember those who sacrificed to protect our freedoms.” Small flags will be available for anyone who needs one and organizers suggest wearing masks “to protect our community.”
A Fallen Hero Memorial Day Cruise and Honoring will also be held Saturday. It will begin at 2 p.m. in the Trader Tom’s parking lot, 2529 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. The cruise will head to Lookingglass via Lookingglass Road to Riverbend Park in Winston for music, food, vendors, a show and shine and raffles. Events at Riverbend Park will be held from 3-8 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Sutherlin Lions Club members will be laying a wreath at the veterans memorial at Central Park on East Central Avenue at 9 a.m. Sunday. This event will honor “all who’ve served this great nation in our armed forces,” as well as in memory of two Sutherlin community volunteers, Dutch and Darleen Daniels.
Reedsport will celebrate Memorial Day a day early, beginning with the Reedsport Memorial Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Participants will stage at Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Drive, before winding through a variety of neighborhoods before heading downtown to the Hahn Park War Memorial, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport, where a small ceremony will be held beginning at 3 p.m.
Reedsport will also be hosting a Community Art Contest, Memorial Day Window Trivia and Video Events. Learn more at reedsportmemorialparade.org.
Glide will host its annual Memorial Day event outdoors Monday at the Glide Veterans Memorial, located at 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will include an honor guard and chaplain from VFW Oregon District No. 12, bugler Tony D’Agnese, vocalist Colleen Bechtel, bagpiper Heide Wood, John DeGroot and Mike Armstrong.
A flag ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Century 21 The Neil Company Real Estate, 2245 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. This will be followed by a free barbecue at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. While you’re there, learn about an assortment of local veterans, both alive and deceased, that are honored on the VFW’s Remembrance Wall. The memorial include scannable QR codes that lead to each veteran’s biography.
