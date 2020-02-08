The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 6:
Fabricate — Invent or create, especially for the purposes of deception. “Michael suspected that Jerry would fabricate an elaborate story rather than reveal his true whereabouts.”
Trumpet — A valved brass instrument having a cylindrical tube with two turns, a flared bell, and a cup-shaped mouthpiece. “The bell of the trumpet was dented when Erica accidentally dropped it down the stairs.”
Candlewick — The twisted threads of soft cotton yarn contained in a candle. “Victor groped the light of the candlewick in the dark.”
Fodder — Something (as hay, vegetables, corn) fed to domestic animals. “Field corn makes good fodder.”
Barrel — A bulging vessel usually made of staves bound with hoops and having flat ends of equal diameter. “A wooden barrel cut in half makes two excellent containers in which to grow tomato plants.”
Plucky — Having or marked by courage; spirited, brave resolute. “Henry was plucky enough to get back on his bicycle although he had just fallen for the seventh time.”
Medley — A performance blending together a series of songs or other musical pieces. “The symphony orchestra performed a medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein songs.”
Dewdrop — A drop of moisture condensed upon a cool surface, especially at night. “The bird put his tiny head on one side and looked up at him with his soft bright eye which was like a black dewdrop.”
Sparrow — Any of numerous finches having plumage streaked with brown or gray. “The sparrow is such a common bird that its beauty is sometimes not appreciated.”
Warbler — Any of numerous small brightly colored American songbirds that eat insects, migrate, live in trees, and have a song which is generally weak and unmusical. “Tess was justifiably offended when the concert reviewer likened her singing to that of a warbler.”
Sketch — A short theatrical piece having a single scene. “The sketch about the twins was so funny that the entire auditorium was roaring with laughter.”
Comedy — An amusing drama that typically has a happy ending. “The drama club members selected a comedy for production this year because last year’s play was so serious.”
Horizontal — Of or relating to operating in a plane parallel to the horizon. “Lori wore a sweater with red and blue horizontal stripes.”
Greenness — The quality or state of being green. “It was a clear little stream which ran quite merrily along on its narrow way through the luscious damp greenness.”
Pigeon — A bird having a stout body with rather short legs and smooth and compact plumage. “The pigeon is fun to watch, for it walks quite unlike most other birds.”
Representative — One that serves a constituency as a member of a governing body. “Brady felt honored when he was elected to be his homeroom’s representative to student council.”
Equidistant — Being of the same measure apart. “The neighborhood grocery and video stores are equidistant from Josh’s home.”
Cardinal — An American songbird, the male being bright red with a black face and pointed crest and the female being much duller in color. “One of Stephanie’s favorite winter scenes is that of a cardinal perched on a snow-covered branch.”
Puzzling — Mystifying; difficult to understand. “The puzzling directions in the instruction manual rendered it useless.”
Flamingo — An aquatic bird that has remarkably long legs, curved bill and neck, webbed feet, and usually rosy-white feathers. “Wherever there is one flamingo there are usually many more, for these distinctive birds live in colonies.”
Microscopic — Invisible without the use of a magnification device. “The crime lab technician found microscopic traces of blood on Wolfgang’s shoelaces.”
Musket — A heavy large-caliber shoulder gun carried by infantry. “Yancy carried a musket for his part in a Civil War battle reenactment.”
Gallop — The bounding and natural three-beat gait of a horse. “Trina’s horse quickened to a gallop as it entered the open pasture.”
Nuthatch — A small bird that creeps over the trunk and branches of trees and has habits similar to those of the titmouse and creeper. “The tiny bird crawling headfirst down the tree is probably a nuthatch.”
Suitcase — Traveling bag, especially one that is rigid, flat, and rectangular. “The books that Marshall packed in his suitcase not only made it very heavy but also crushed his clothes.”
