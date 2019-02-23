The News-Review will sponsor the 42nd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee on April 13th.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 2nd. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new computer system. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rweaver@nrtoday.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rweaver@nrtoday.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4315.
SPELLING WORD LIST: 12
Ghostly — Of or relating to a mark or visible sign left by something dead, lost or no longer present. “The fog gave commonplace objects a ghostly appearance.”
Mediocre — Of but a moderate or low degree of quality. “Jill’s grades were mediocre until she started wearing glasses.”
Shuddering — Shaking with fear, aversion, horror or cold. “Joan woke shuddering from a nightmare.”
Turmoil — An utterly confused, extremely agitated or tumultuous state or condition. “Jacob experienced unrelenting turmoil after his parents informed him that the family might move.”
Ambiguity — The condition of admitting of two or more meanings, of being understood in more than one way or of referring to two or more things at the same time. “The ambiguity of Mr. Mitchell’s essay questions encouraged creative interpretations.”
Metropolitan — Of, relating to, or characteristic of an important city. “One advantage of living in a metropolitan area is the abundance of cultural offerings.”
Indefeasible — Not capable of being or liable to being voided, annulled or undone. “The Constitution vests the populace with indefeasible rights.”
Wheezed — Breathed with difficulty with a usually audible sibilant or whistling sound. “Too much too quickly, too much too quickly,” wheezed the uncomfortable bug, between gulps.
Ceiling — The overhead inside lining of a room. “There was a terrible crash from inside the wagon that sounded as if a whole set of dishes had been dropped from the ceiling onto a hard stone floor.”
Insincerity — The quality or state in which one is not what one appears to be or does not express what one appears to express. “’I’m the demon of insincerity,’ he sobbed.”
Menaced — Made a show of intention to harm; made a threatening gesture, statement, or act against. “The Spelling Bee buzzed dangerously in and out of range of the Humbug’s wildly swinging cane as they menaced and threatened each other.”
Nonexistent — Not having the state common to physical objects, living beings, objects of thought and anything else. “They all appeared to know exactly where they were going as they darted down and around the nonexistent streets and in and out of the missing buildings.”
Doldrums — A spell of listlessness or despondency: blues. “The Doldrums, my young friend, are where nothing ever happens and nothing ever changes.”
Grievances — Causes of uneasiness or distress felt to afford rightful reason for reproach, complaint or resistance. “People with problems or grievances or arguments came from all over the land to seek advice.”
Crocuses — Bulbs, plants or flowers of the genus Crocus. “Crocuses were peeking through the snow in the Goulds’ yard.”
Surly — Ill-natured, abrupt and rude. “A surly old man emerged from the bus and told the children to get lost.”
Conceptualize — Form a thought, idea or notion of. “Nowadays it is difficult to conceptualize a world without telephones.”
Intrigue — Arouse interest, desire or curiosity. “The designer wanted the picture on the dust jacket to intrigue potential readers.”
Artichoke — The flower head of a tall herb that resembles a thistle and is cooked as a vegetable. “Norm demonstrated the proper way to eat an artichoke.”
Envision — Have a mental picture of, especially in advance of realization. “When she was a child, Calinda would often envision her life as a famous writer or painter.”
Apprehend — Lay hold of with the understanding. “Children apprehend concepts without even being aware of what they are doing.”
Conceive — Form in the mind. “Alec tried to conceive a solution to his problem but couldn’t think of anything.”
Rationalize — Give an explanation that conforms with reason. “Chauvinists try to rationalize racial prejudice.”
Philosophize — Seek a rational basis for fact and experience: reflect, theorize. “Jermain’s chemistry teacher encouraged him to philosophize about the nature of the elements.”
Cryology— The study of snow and ice. “In cryology, scientists study how glaciers grow, shrink, advance and retreat.”
