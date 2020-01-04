The News-Review will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee in April.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 1:
Canary — A small greenish-yellow finch extensively bred as a cage bird and singer. “When Susan’s canary escaped from its cage, she put her cat outside until she found the bird.”
Rift — A divergence (as of interests or beliefs) resulting in disagreement or dispute. “Deciding what the puppy should be named caused a temporary rift between the twins.”
Pending — Not yet decided; in continuance. “Most of the cases pending before the honor council deal with cheating.”
Shipmate — A fellow sailor. “Seated beside Garth on the plane was a former shipmate that he hadn’t been in touch with in 15 years.”
Complicated — Complex; not simple to fabricate or comprehend. “Mary’s piano teacher assigned her a complicated piece and asked her to master the first page before the next lesson.”
Sneeze — Make a sudden spasmodic expiration of breath through the nose. “Kaye refused to read magazines containing scented ads for perfumes because the strong fragrances made her sneeze.”
Puny — Slight or inferior in size. “No one would ever guess that the strong and stocky wrestler was puny as a child.”
Heron — A wading bird that has a long neck and legs, a long tapering bill with a sharp point and sharp cutting edges, large wings, and soft plumage. “If Gail had not seen the heron fly down from the tree, she would have insisted that the huge bird nested on the ground.”
Piano — A percussion instrument having steel wire strings that sound when struck by felt-covered hammers operated from a keyboard. “David was so talented that he could sit down at the piano and play almost any piece of music he had ever heard.”
Gigantic — Greater in size that the usual or expected. “The American flag flying over the service station is so gigantic that it can be seen from a mile away.”
Pruner — A tool used for cutting off parts of a plant for better-shaped or more fruitful growth. “JoDee wanted to trim the apple trees today, but she could not remember where she had put the pruner.”
Twinkle — Shine with a flickering, sparkling, or intermittent light. “Atmospheric conditions affect how a star will twinkle in the night sky.”
Firefly — A winged nocturnal insect usually producing a bright soft intermittent light. “When the light of the capture firefly started to dim, Nell decided it was time to set the bug free.”
Tangy — Having a particularly pungent odor. “The burning pile of old tires will leave the air tangy for several days.”
Enormous — Marked by extraordinarily great size. “No one warned Margaret that the little puppy she wanted would be an enormous dog in one year’s time.”
Carbon — A nonmetallic element that is a constituent of coal, petroleum, limestone, and all organic compounds. “Both diamonds and coal are made of carbon.”
Pearl — A dense, hard, usually round and white mass that is formed by various mollusks by deposition of thin concentric layers of nacre about a foreign particle inside the shell. “Before the dam was built, the freshwater pearl was a common find in the river near Uncle Elbert’s home.”
Pathways — Tracks specially constructed for a particular use (as walking). “Another open green door revealed bushes and pathways between beds containing winter vegetables.”
Crew — The company of persons who serve on a ship. “The ship’s crew was trained to respond to almost any emergency that could occur at sea.”
Aboard — On or within a ship, railway car, or passenger vehicle. “Spotting dorsal fins in the distance, Jeff swam back to the sailboat and pulled himself aboard.”
Perfume — A fluid preparation used for scenting; fragrance. “Some theaters designate a fragrance-free seating area for those persons allergic to perfume and scented lotions.”
Tough — Extremely difficult to cope with or comprehend. “The questions on the final exam were so tough that only the well-prepared students got a passing grade.
Cockpit — A space in the fuselage of an airplane where the pilot is seated. “Because the pilot must not be distracted, passengers will not be allowed in the cockpit during the flight.”
Disco — A dance nightclub often featuring special lighting effects. “The employees at the disco work closely together to synchronize the lights with the music.”
Bluegill — A common North American sunfish that is often stocked in artificial ponds to provide both food and sport. “Jack hoped to catch a trout on his fishing trip but came home with a bluegill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.