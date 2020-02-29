The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 9:
Dinosauric — Of or relating to the size of a dinosaur; huge. “Angela was astounded by the dinosauric size of the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial.”
Admiringly — With an elevated feeling of pleasure. “Marcia gazed admiringly at her newly published oil painting.”
Resolve — Find an answer to, clear up, or successfully deal with. “Blair’s role as a professional mediator is to resolve disputes between two or more parties.”
Harmony — The pleasing combination of musical notes to form a chord. “Members of a barbershop quartet must know how to sing in four-part harmony.”
Aluminum — A bluish silver-white metallic element that is the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust. “Aluminum is usually alloyed with other metals because it is soft and not very strong.”
Liberalism — A political philosophy based on the belief in freedom for the individual and on the belief of governmental guarantees of human rights and civil liberties. “Alex believes that persons attracted to liberalism are often more compassionate than practical.”
Marlin — A large oceanic game fish; spearfish. “The doctor removed his prize marlin from the waiting room wall because the fish’s long snout frightened many of his young patients.”
Throbbed — Pulsated or vibrated in a rhythmic manner. “The school bus driver’s temples throbbed after he had been driving noisy children for two hours.”
209. thermometer. an instrument for determining temperature. “The thermometer that takes a temperature reading from one’s ear is now used widely.”
Tagedy — A serious and dignified drama that typically describes the development of a conflict between the protagonist and a superior force and reaches a sorrowful or disastrous conclusion. “The tragedy currently running at the playhouse was based on the true story of a youngster who was unable to rise above poverty.”
Bilateral — Of or relating to the right and left sides of a central area. “The maple leaf exhibits bilateral symmetry.”
Trombone — A brass instrument consisting of a long cylindrical metal tube with two turns and having a movable slide or valves for varying musical sounds. “Lena plays the trombone in the marching band.”
Disobey — Refuse or fail to abide by orders, rules or laws. “A well-trained dog would not disobey a familiar command.”
Transistor — A tiny electronic device that amplifies, oscillates, or switches the flow of current. “If the transistor had not been invented, today’s handheld electronic devices would not exist.”
Orchard — A plantation or enclosure containing fruit trees, nut-bearing trees, or sugar maples. “In the orchard were bare fruit trees growing in the winter-browned grass.”
Ultralight — A recreational personal aircraft having little weight and powered by a small gasoline engine. “The wind was beginning to make flying dangerous, so Gus set his ultralight down in the pasture.”
Jewels — Ornaments of precious metal often set with gems. “The last rays of sun were falling through a glade of the wood and were shining bright as jewels on the flowery mantle of the wreck.”
Fiercely — In a manner without mercy. “The hurricane fiercely hit the coastal town, leaving many beach cottages and business establishments in ruin.”
Gopher — Any of several burrowing rodents. “The old man was spry as a gopher.”
Memorize — Learn something in a manner that can be remembered. “Camille used flashcards to memorize the multiplication tables.”
Squirrel — Any of various widely distributed small to medium-sized rodents that have a bushy tail and long strong hind limbs. “On the trunk of the tree, a brown squirrel was clinging and watching the boy below.”
Democracy — A government by the people; rule of the majority. “Cara could not imagine what her life would be like if it were governed not by a democracy but instead by the whims of a few people.”
Dispersed — Caused to break up and go in different ways. “The high wind dispersed the seeds in the milkweed pods throughout the neighborhood”
Thermos — Vacuum bottle. “The coffee Gretchen put in her thermos at breakfast time was still piping hot at lunch.”
Spur — A pointed implement secured to a rider’s boot heel. “Gray found a silver spur in his uncle’s pasture.”
