The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 4:
Goldfinch — A small bright yellow bird with black wings, tail, and crown. “Kendra saw a bird cage at the flea market that would be perfect for the goldfinch she wanted.”
Spar — A stout rounded piece of wood or metal used to support ship rigging. “The abandoned ship’s spar toppled over when Richard tried to climb up to the crow’s nest.”
Scroll — A long strip used as the body of a written document and often having a rod or rods for convenience in rolling and storing. “Josh read from the scroll at his bar mitzvah and used a pointer instead of his fingers to touch the scriptures on the parchment.”
Repeater — A rifle or shotgun having a magazine that holds a number of cartridges loaded shot by shot into the firing chamber by the firing of the piece. “The invention of the repeater not only increased one’s ability to defend oneself but also increased one’s chances of getting killed.”
Footman — A servant in attendance upon the passengers in a carriage. “Mary saw that it was a stylish carriage and that it was a stylish footman who helped into the carriage.”
Tallow — The rendered fat of cattle and sheep that is chiefly used in making soap, glycerol, margarine, candles, and lubricants. “Inside of her little tent, the fortune teller began to shuffle her cards by the light of a candle made from tallow.”
Solve — Find an answer, solution, or explanation for. “The algebra teacher asked her class to solve five word problems, but only one student got a perfect score.”
Smelt — A common and commercially important food fish that has tender oily flesh with a distinctive odor and taste. “The smelt frying in the pan made the kitchen smell more like cucumbers than like fish.”
Stargazer — A horse that carries its head too high. “A tube of fluffy sheepskin fitted onto the bridle of a stargazer forces the horse to lower its head to see where it is going.”
Bugle — A brass instrument with a cupped mouthpiece like the trumpet but having a shorter and more conical tube. “The band teacher explained to John that the sound of a cornet was somewhat like that of a bugle.”
Consider — Think about with a degree of care and caution. “Had Vince taken time to consider the consequences of his behavior, he would have acted differently.”
Chapter — A main division of a book usually beginning on a new page. “Jill begged for permission to finish reading the chapter before going to bed.”
Tonic — Something that invigorates, restores, refreshes, or stimulates. “A glorious sunrise can work as a tonic and uplift downcast spirits.”
Prone — Have the face, chest, or abdomen turned toward the ground, floor, or other supporting surface. “The paramedics turned the prone victim over so that they could administer CPR.
Elevator — A cage or platform and its hoisting machinery for conveying persons or goods to or from different levels. “The hotel’s architectural showpiece is its glass elevator, which many tourists make a point to ride.”
Plutonium — A radioactive metallic element that is similar chemically to uranium. “The power plant’s manager could not account for the plutonium missing from the fuel inventory.
Amber — A very hard yellowish to brownish translucent fossil resin that takes a fine polish. “Sarah was delighted when her mother gave her some earrings made of amber.”
Peacock — A male peafowl distinguished by a crest of upright plumules and by long tail feathers tipped with eyelike spots that are erected and spread at will in a fan shimmering with iridescent color. “Shasta thought that the peacock was the most beautiful bird she had ever seen.”
Aviator — An airplane pilot. “Wearing a scarf and goggles and running around the yard, Jason pretended to be a World War I aviator.”
Basin — An open vessel or dish with sloping sides used typically for holding water for washing. “In the days before running water, many men shaved over a porcelain basin.”
Scraper — An instrument used to stroke a surface to make it smooth or clean. “Paul’s favorite baking duty was to take the scraper and clean the batter from the mixing bowl.”
Foul — Offensive to the senses; rotten. “The spoiled contents of the refrigerator created an extremely foul odor.”
Waltz — A moderately fast dance in three-quarter time with a strong accent on the first beat of the measure and characterized by one step to the beat. “When the band started playing a waltz, Marilyn hoped that someone would ask her to dance.”
Insensitive — Lacking feeling. “Only a very insensitive person would not respond to a child’s cry for help.”
Bantam — Small; easily handled. “Accustomed to bantam automobiles in Europe, Jacqui regarded American cars as too large and unwieldy.”
