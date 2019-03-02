The News-Review will sponsor the 42nd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee on April 13th.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 2nd. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new computer system. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rweaver@nrtoday.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rweaver@nrtoday.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4315.
SPELLING WORD LIST 13:
Microcosm — A miniature universe. “Kate could spend hours watching the microcosm of her ant farm.”
Urbiculture — The practices and problems peculiar to cities. “The congressman proposed a new federal department of urbiculture to deal with the problems of city dwellers.”
Avalanche — A large mass of snow, ice, earth, rock or other material in swift motion down a mountainside. “The tiny Swiss village was destroyed by an avalanche.”
Brininess — The quality or state of being like salt water or the sea. “Nadine does not enjoy swimming in the ocean because its brininess irritates her skin.”
Confluence — The place of meeting of two streams. “Martina agreed to meet Lynn at the confluence of Rogers Creek and the Little Red River.”
Troposphere — The portion of the mass of air around the Earth that extends outward about seven to ten miles from the Earth’s surface. “The temperature of the troposphere decreases with altitude.”
Demography — The statistical study of the characteristics of human populations, especially with reference to size and density, growth, distribution, migration and vital statistics. “Beth’s interest in demography led her to a career in advertising.”
Terraceous — Made of earth: earthen. “Bulldozers hurriedly built up a terraceous dam to prevent further flooding.”
Fraticule — The network of lines of latitude and longitude upon which a map is drawn. “Jeff plotted a graticule before he began to draw his map of the islands.”
Satiety — The quality or state of being fed to or beyond capacity. “Nell wondered if her beagle puppy would ever reach satiety.”
Intellectualize — Give rational form or content to. “Sometimes Marie tries so hard to intellectualize her problems that she loses track of what she really feels.”
Appetite — The immediate desire to eat when food is present. “George went back to his meal with a good appetite.”
Propitious — Being of good omen: auspicious, encouraging, favorable. “Ray’s perfect score on his science test was a propitious start for the new school year.”
Belligerent — Inclined to or exhibiting assertiveness, hostility, or combativeness. “Mr. Ketchum did not appreciate Regina’s belligerent attitude.”
Penury — Scantiness. “Emma could not understand why Jane chose the mortification of Mrs. Elton’s notice and the penury of her conversation rather than return to those who loved her with real, generous affection.”
Sioux — Of or relating to the Dakota people or their language. “Following a speech in Sioux language, the dancers began the Sun Dance.”
Madagascar — Of or from Madagascar, an island in the Indian Ocean. “Lemurs, cute large-eyed furry monkey-like animals, are the best known Madagascar fauna.”
Espaliers — Fruit trees or other plants trained to grow flat against a building, wall, railing, trellis or other support. “Harriet walked up the broad and neat gravel walk, which led between rows of espaliers to the front door.”
Bolide — An exploding or exploded meteor or meteorite. “Some UFO reports turn out to result from the appearance of a bolide.”
Chevelure — A nebulous envelope (as around the nucleus of a comet). “The chevelure of Halley’s comet was much dimmer than expected at its last appearance.”
Bonsai — A potted plant (as a tree) dwarfed by special methods of culture. “Joanie spent the afternoon instructing a class on pruning a bonsai.”
Eucalyptus — A tree or shrub native to western Australia. “Brad planted a eucalyptus in the vain hope of attracting koalas.”
Dahlia — A plant of a genus of tuberous-rooted herbs having rayed flower heads. “The brightly colored flowers of the dahlia can be six inches in diameter.”
Polemoscope — An opera or field glass with an oblique mirror arranged for seeing objects not directly before the eye. “The detective used a polemoscope to observe the suspect unobtrusively.”
Electroencephalograph — An apparatus for detecting and recording brain waves. “The technicians installed the new electroencephalograph at the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.